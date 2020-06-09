Home Technology Apple iPhone 13: Prototype Mockup Depicts Notch-Free Design and USB-C Port
Apple iPhone 13: Prototype Mockup Depicts Notch-Free Design and USB-C Port

By- Viper
Apple iPhone 12 is still a couple of months away from the launch, but the leaks and rumors about the iPhone 13, releasing in fall 2021, are already circulating.

Japanese site Mac Otakara now shared a rough 3D published mockup of a 5.5-inch ‌iPhone‌ believed to be coming from 2021, which will be from”Alibaba sources” Where the data comes from is uncertain, although the model may be constructed on rumors and leaked specifications.

source: macotakara

It is a successor to the smaller 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ that is expected in 2020, so likely one of those lower-end devices in the 2021 lineup, even if true. It is the same dimension as the rumored 5.4-inch ‌iPhone, but design changes provide more available display space.

The ‌iPhone‌ includes no top-notch for the TrueDepth camera, and the FaceTime camera is located in the front center. Mac Otakara suggests the ‌iPhone‌ could use Samsung’s Beneath Panel Sensor technologies, which would enable cameras to be positioned below a display.

source: macotakara

The site also speculates about a possible bottom-of-screen camera, a rumor which seems improbable and we haven’t heard before. Together with no notch, the mockup features ultra-slim bezels, and though the camera module is not fleshed out, there are dots that suggest open space for testing different camera modules.

Late last month, leaker Fudge (@choco_bit) said that the higher-end ‌iPhone‌ versions arriving in 2021 will feature four camera setups with LiDAR technology, but it is not clear if that information is accurate. 1 key layout change appears to be a USB-C port rather than a Lightning port.

source: Macotakara

There have been rumors about Apple swapping over to USB-C for years. Another Fudge leak from late last month indicated Apple’s ‌iPhone‌ 13 lineup would be portless, combining wireless charging using a Smart Connector system for data transport.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said that the high-end 2021 ‌iPhone‌ will have a”completely wireless experience.”Whether we’ll get a different year, USB-C or design remains to be seen, but rumors have stated that without external ports and buttons, Apple wants an iPhone in the long-term.

Mac Otakara states the mockup depicts just one prototype that is under development, therefore Apple’s plans might finally alter and this mockup is unlikely to represent the final version of this iPhone‌ we see in 2021.

