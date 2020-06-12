Home Technology Apple iPhone 12: Shock As Nine ‘All-New’ Apple iPhones Revealed
Apple iPhone 12: Shock As Nine ‘All-New’ Apple iPhones Revealed

By- Viper
It’s a month away from the launch of the 2020 iPhones, which are expected to launch in September 2020, but there are already multiple leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 series. Rumors hint that the 2020 iPhones to be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max if Apple follows the same naming pattern, that they used for the 2019 iPhone lineup.

In accordance with it, the Cupertino-based technology giant will complete the second stage of Engineering Validation and Testing (EVT) of the iPhone 12 lineup by the end of this month and commence the creation of all of the versions in July.

We already know a great deal about Apple’s iPhone 12 range, such as its new layout and (potentially) game-changing new upgrades. But now Apple has verified no less than nine brand new iPhone 12 models. Developed by (that the ever-alert) MySmartPrice, Apple has openly filed the official model numbers for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max in the database that was formulaic, an official regulatory system.

The model numbers are: A2411, and A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403 A2408 and they identify one puzzle model and four product lines. The A21 models will be the new entry-level 5.4-inch iPhone 12 which won’t only be Apple’s most compact smartphone in years, but in addition, reach a new cost low for bezel-less iPhones.

The initial two A23 models would be the iPhone 12 Max – a 6.1-inch model that will replace the current iPhone 11, as Apple reshuffles its line-up. While the A24 versions would be the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which looks set to push the boundaries on smartphone camera tech. The puzzle is the A2399, which does not have a pairing that is crystal clear. The 99 suggests it is differentiated in some way, although the A23 coding suggests iPhone 12 Max. Potentially this might be in terms of the provider (modem or display, as an example), but there is not any clear giveaway.

How reliable is the Eurasian database? As an official regulatory body, it’s never wrong. This is the first official confirmation of this iPhone 12 line-up and there’s a great deal. Apple will present a brand new design for the very first time in three generations, add 5G to each model, introduce near-instantaneous 3D ecological mapping, and deliver the first price cut in productions. In addition, we have a fantastic idea about the launch date. In reality, there are only two things which count against the iPhone 12 range at this stage: the doubts surrounding their ProMotion Displays along with the fact that the iPhone 13 looks even better.

New Delhi, Tech Desk. The...
