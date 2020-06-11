Home Technology Apple iPhone 12 Series leaked specifications
Technology

Apple iPhone 12 Series leaked specifications

By- Viper
It’s a month away from the launch of the 2020 iPhones, which are expected to launch in September 2020, but there are already multiple leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 series. Rumors hint that the 2020 iPhones to be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max if Apple follows the same naming pattern, that they used for the 2019 iPhone lineup.

In accordance with it, the Cupertino-based technology giant will complete the second stage of Engineering Validation and Testing (EVT) of the iPhone 12 lineup by the end of this month and commence the creation of all of the versions in July.

iPhone 12 Series leaked specifications:

The Apple iPhone 12 base version is expected to feature a 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina Display. It’ll have 4GB RAM and will be available in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB. The phone is expected to possess an aluminum body, the new A14 processor, and cameras on the trunk. The leak indicates it could be costly starting $649.

The Apple iPhone 12 Max version is expected to include a 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina Screen. It’ll have 4GB RAM and can be found in two storage versions — 128GB and 256GB. The telephone is expected to have cameras on the trunk, the new A14 chip, and an aluminum frame. The leak suggests it could be priced starting $749.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro version is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR Display with 10-bit color depth. It will have 6GB RAM and will be available in three storage versions — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The telephone is expected to have a steel body, the A14 processor, and triple cameras with a LiDAR sensor. The flow indicates it could be priced beginning st $999

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max variant is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR Display with 10-bit color depth. It will have 6GB RAM and will be available in three storage versions — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The phone is expected to have a steel frame, the new A14 processor, and cameras using a LiDAR sensor. The leak suggests it could be costly beginning st $1,099.

5G Connectivity:

In 2020, Apple intends to transition back to Qualcomm modem chips instead of Intel chips, using Qualcomm’s 5G technology in its own iPhone series. Each one the iPhones expected in 2020 will utilize 5G technologies, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The X55 5G modem chip of Qualcomm will be featured by all four iPhones.There are two kinds of 5G systems — mmWave (faster and limited in range) and sub-6GHz (slower but broader spread) and there could be some differences in which countries support that specifications.

MmWave 5G technology will be limited to major cities and urban areas due to its range, while 5G networks in suburban and rural areas will utilize the technologies Kuo considers iPhone versions with mmWave and sub-6GHz support will be available in main markets such as the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, and Japan, while in some other nations, Apple may offer iPhones with only sub-6GHz connectivity.

Apple and Qualcomm are working collectively to access Qualcomm’s 5G technologies into an iPhone. Apple generally simplifies finalized modem hardware 18 weeks before the launching of a brand new iPhone. Apple may be planning to use Qualcomm’s modems but not the RF backend components of Qualcomm because of timing constraints, which may potentially impact wireless rates, though we’ll have to see how the execution of Apple plays out to know for certain.

