Apple iPhone 12 Series: leak confirms radical design changes, iPad Pro-like design

It’s a month away from the launch of the 2020 iPhones, which are expected to launch in September 2020, but there are already multiple leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 series. Rumors hint that the 2020 iPhones to be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max if Apple follows the same naming pattern, that they used for the 2019 iPhone lineup.

The iPhone 12 series will feature major upgrades over their previous iPhones, introducing some of the important design changes that we’ve seen since the launch of the iPhone X which was released in 2017. Leaks suggest that there will be four iPhones in three display sizes which could come in at 5.4, 6.7, and 6.1 inches.

New images of this forthcoming iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models have emerged providing us a glimpse into what Apple’s iPhones for 2020 may look like. The images leaked by Twitter user @Jin_Store are claimed to be of the molds that have been utilized to design third party cases of their telephone.

These moulds based on leaked schematics appear to show three different screen sizes off and figure out how to capture sufficient detail to show off a variety of design components of the iPhones. The moulds reveal some interesting design choices based on other rumors in the past about the upcoming iPhone models of Apple.

As per those molds, the telephone may come that features iPad flat edges a big change from present models. As per the leaked images, the phone would be available in four different sizes: A 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, along with also a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

All the images show a few similarities which run across the range, together with the volume buttons and the Silence button on the left-hand side, one side button at the right, along with a camera bulge on the back. The images of the mould also show a housing the TrueDepth Camera array, which seems to be of the same dimensions as the ones of Apple.

Design:

According to the leaks and rumors from the various sources Apple’s plans for the iPhone 12 series also show several other minor design tweaks and changes are worth noting, as listed below:

  • Slightly larger camera lenses
  • Slightly lower power button
  • One less speaker hole on right side of the speaker grille
  • Smart Connector-like input on the right
  • Thicker antenna lines at the side for the support of 5G
  • SIM tray relocated to the left side of the device

The iPhones 12 Series will feature an overhauled design with a metal frame that’s familiar to the frame of the iPhone 4. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the new iPhone 12 series will use a more complex segmentation design, injection molding, and new trenching procedures.

According to Bloomberg, The overall design will resemble the iPad Pro and iPhone 4 with a squared-edged stainless steel frame between two pieces of glass. The new iPhone 12 series will feature a stainless steel frame, which will replace the current rounded stainless steel frame, and it will continue to use front and back glass for the body of the new iPhones.

ProMotion Technology

Leaks from Samsung leaker “Ice Universe” on Twitter have suggested iPhone 12 series could feature a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate. Apple already uses ProMotion technology in its iPad Pro lineup, So it isn’t too farfetched to believe that the technology could be extended to the iPhone in the long run. The iPad Pro versions do but use LCD screens and not OLED displays such as the flagship models that are iPhone.

