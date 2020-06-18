Apple iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will support 120Hz displays, thinner bodies

- Advertisement -

According to a record shared with DSCC’ Ross young, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro will indeed carry refresh displays. The list of 2020 mobiles with screens comprises the Huawei Mate 40, which are still far from a notable feature in the rumor mill, but is due at roughly the exact same time as another iPhone in the Fall.

If we go by the list, just the iPhone 12 Pro versions will find a higher-refresh-rate display. The iPhone 12 will likely retain a 60Hz display (LCD or OLED). According to provide chain insiders the forthcoming iPhone 12 series will have thinner bodies. The rumored 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max is supposedly just 7.4mm thick when compared with the iPhone 11 Pro Max’ 8.1mm.

The reduced girth won’t come at the expense of battery, as Apple will utilize a multi-layer piled motherboard and may increase the battery capacity of the next batch of iPhones. Sources claim not one of the 12 versions that are iPhone exceeds a 4,400mAh battery, which is still better than the iPhone 11 Pro Max’ 3,969mAh.

Finally, according to a report by Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives, the iPhone 12 will not have headphones in the package. The transfer could result in an additional 20 million AirPods units and will aim to boost AirPod earnings.