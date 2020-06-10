Apple iPhone 12: mass production will start from July

- Advertisement -

AT A GLANCE: Apple in Fall will unveil the new iPhone 12 Series in 2020. iPhone 12 Models will come with the LiDAR Scanner feature that Apple added in the 2020 iPad Pro models.

FEATURES: Four iPhones, New physical design5.4, 6.7, and 6.1 sizes, Triple-lens 3D camera, All OLED displays, 5G connectivity, A14 chip.

In accordance with it, the Cupertino-based technology giant will complete the second stage of Engineering Validation and Testing (EVT) of the iPhone 12 lineup by the end of this month and commence the creation of all of the versions in July.

It’s a month away from the launch of the 2020 iPhones, which are expected to launch in September 2020, but there are already multiple leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 series. Rumors hint that the 2020 iPhones to be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max if Apple follows the same naming pattern, that they used for the 2019 iPhone lineup.

The iPhone 12 series will feature major upgrades over their previous iPhones, introducing some of the important design changes that we’ve seen since the launch of the iPhone X which was released in 2017. Leaks suggest that there will be four iPhones in three display sizes which could come in at 5.4, 6.7, and 6.1 inches.

5G Connectivity:

In 2020, Apple intends to transition back to Qualcomm modem chips instead of Intel chips, using Qualcomm’s 5G technology in its own iPhone series. Each one the iPhones expected in 2020 will utilize 5G technologies, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The X55 5G modem chip of Qualcomm will be featured by all four iPhones.There are two kinds of 5G systems — mmWave (faster and limited in range) and sub-6GHz (slower but broader spread) and there could be some differences in which countries support that specifications.

MmWave 5G technology will be limited to major cities and urban areas due to its range, while 5G networks in suburban and rural areas will utilize the technologies Kuo considers iPhone versions with mmWave and sub-6GHz support will be available in main markets such as the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, and Japan, while in some other nations, Apple may offer iPhones with only sub-6GHz connectivity.

Apple and Qualcomm are working collectively to access Qualcomm’s 5G technologies into an iPhone. Apple generally simplifies finalized modem hardware 18 weeks before the launching of a brand new iPhone.Apple may be planning to use Qualcomm’s modems but not the RF backend components of Qualcomm because of timing constraints, which may potentially impact wireless rates, though we’ll have to see how the execution of Apple plays out to know for certain.