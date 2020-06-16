Apple iPhone 12: leaks shows square edges like iPhone 4

- Advertisement -

It’s a month away from the launch of the 2020 iPhones, which are expected to launch in September 2020, but there are already multiple leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 series. Rumors hint that the 2020 iPhones to be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max if Apple follows the same naming pattern, that they used for the 2019 iPhone lineup.

The iPhone 12 series will feature major upgrades over their previous iPhones, introducing some of the important design changes that we’ve seen since the launch of the iPhone X which was released in 2017. Leaks suggest that there will be four iPhones in three display sizes which could come in at 5.4, 6.7, and 6.1 inches.

New images of this forthcoming iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models have emerged providing us a glimpse into what Apple’s iPhones for 2020 may look like. The images leaked by Twitter user @Jin_Store are claimed to be of the molds that have been utilized to design third party cases of their telephone.

These molds based on leaked schematics appear to show three different screen sizes off and figure out how to capture sufficient detail to show off a variety of design components of the iPhones. The molds reveal some interesting design choices based on other rumors in the past about the upcoming iPhone models of Apple.

Credit: Jon Prosser

Rumors suggest the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras while the 6.7-inch iPhone and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras and a higher price tag. All iPhones 12 series are expected to feature OLED displays.

Credit: Macotakara

Leaks suggest that Design-wise at least one of the new iPhones 12 will feature a significant redesign with a metal frame that’s similar to the frame of the iPhone 4. The iPhone 4 had a squarish flat look for its stainless steel frame design, which could be implemented in the new iPhones 2020. At least two of the iPhones 12 series are expected to feature this new design.

iPhone 12 series could feature a new TrueDepth camera system that cuts down on the size of the notch on the front of the display, and there are leaks and rumors of a 3D triple-lens rear camera setup that uses a laser to calculate depth information for objects in the room, improving both AR capabilities and photography. This is likely to be the same as the LiDAR Scanner in the 2020 iPad Pro.

In 2020 Apple will introduce 5G support in there iPhone 12 series, allowing the new iPhones to connect to 5G networks that are much faster than 4G LTE networks.