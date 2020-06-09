Apple iPhone 12: is that design finally revealed?

- Advertisement -

Apple in Fall will unveil the new iPhone 12 Series in 2020. iPhone 12 Models will come with the LiDARScanner feature that Apple added in the 2020 iPad Pro models.

Four iPhones, New physical design5.4″, 6.7″, and 6.1″ sizes, Triple-lens 3D camera, All OLED displays, 5G connectivity, A14 chip.

It’s a month away from the launch of the 2020 iPhones, which are expected to launch in September 2020, but there are already multiple leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 series. Rumors hint that the 2020 iPhones to be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max if Apple follows the same naming pattern, that they used for the 2019 iPhone lineup.

The iPhone 12 series will feature major upgrades over their previous iPhones, introducing some of the important design changes that we’ve seen since the launch of the iPhone X which was released in 2017. Leaks suggest that there will be four iPhones in three display sizes which could come in at 5.4, 6.7, and 6.1 inches.

Rumors suggest the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras while the 6.7-inch iPhone and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras and a higher price tag. All iPhones 12 series are expected to feature OLED displays.

As is always the case at the build-up to Apple’s latest iPhone reveal, rumors about the design are coming from all angles. But thanks to supply chain flows, we’ve only been given our clearest glimpse yet of the iPhone 12 — all four versions of it.

Japanese website Macotakara has got hold of a few plastic units, which dispute and confirm several. While we’ve no doubt the iPhone 12 will knock the iPhone 11 off the top place of the finest camera phones roundup, it might not do this in quite the magnificent fashion we had hoped. Present rumors had suggested the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro would incorporate a LiDAR depth sensor for enhanced AR experiences, but Macotakara’s dummy versions suggest the Pro will keep a similar three-lens installment to the recent iPhone 11 Pro, with the extra LiDAR sensor nowhere to be seen.

Still, we’re expecting those three lenses to incorporate improved optical and autofocus zoom. It’s not all bad news. Fans of smaller phones might finally have reason to rejoice (especially following the disappointingly bulky brand new iPhone SE). These dummy models seem to verify the introduction of a little, 5.4-inch foundation model.

A device that is pocketable yet powerful might be a dream come true. These escapes also support recent rumors that we will be receiving four apparatus: iPhone 12 (5.4-inch), iPhone 12 Max (6.1-inch), iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch), and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch). In terms of the launch date of the iPhone 12, based on Bloomberg, supply chain delays could push it straight from the original September launch, though it’s still expected to arrive this season.