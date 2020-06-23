Home In News Apple had begun to reopen its shops in the US, however as...
In News

Apple had begun to reopen its shops in the US, however as coronavirus infections begin to spike across the nation

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

Apple had begun to reopen its shops in the US, however as coronavirus infections begin to spike across the nation,has been re-closing some of its retail stores in four states.

Apple had begun to reopen its shops in the US is re-closing stores in states where coronavirus cases are spiking

Apple will close 11 stores in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina this week.

Apple says it is taking this measure out of”an abundance of caution” for clients and staff.

If you’re looking for a certain sign that your condition is head in the wrong direction in this pandemic,

look no further than retailers closing up shop and forgoing gains because of safety concerns.

Also Read:   The Coronavirus May Change How Colleges And Universities Use Standardized Tests Such As The SAT And ACTs Within Their Admissions Procedure.

On Friday, Apple announce that it would be closing 11 retail stores that had reopened from”an abundance of caution.”

Clients who have products at any one of the affected locations for repairs will have an opportunity to get this weekend, but beginning next week;

the stores will close for another time this season on account of this virus.

Apple had closed every shop in the united states back in March,

but more than 150 have reopened as America restarts its economy.Apple had begun to reopen its shops in the US

Also Read:   All Apple Stores Have Closed Temporarily Out Of China By Apple Of To Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus

Due to present Covid-19 conditions in a number of those communities we serve, we are temporarily shutting shops in these regions,

Apple declared in a statement

“We take this step with plenty of caution because we carefully monitor the situation,

Also Read:   Big News: Google I/O 2020 Fully Obliterated as California Shuts Down

and we anticipate having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

Here is a list of all the Apple retail shops that will be closing once more this coming weekend:Apple had begun to reopen its shops in the US

Taking a look at the disease rates in those four countries, it’s not tough to determine why Apple is taking such extreme measures.

Florida broke its daily record three times this week, culminating with a spike of over 3,800 cases on Friday.

A report from scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania suggests that Florida has”

all the makings of the next big epicenter.

Also Read:   Harry Potter's Christmas present Ranking from every movie

” Arizona is in a similar situation, with 3,246 cases reported on Friday,

which breaks the nation’s previous record of 2,519 from just twenty-four hours earlier.

Meanwhile, both North Carolina and South Carolina are continuing to tick up in a steady rate too,

alongside almost two dozen other states that have failed to”flatten the curve

” If countries such as Florida and Arizona don’t take any measures to mitigate the spread,

they anticipate even more companies to take matters into their own hands to protect their employees and customers

.Apple had begun to reopen its shops in the US

Do not be shock if more countries are added to this list weekly.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Harry Potter's Christmas present Ranking from every movie
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Splatoon 3 : Release Date, Gameplay And Other Latest Updates!!!

Gaming Anand mohan -
On its own merits, Splatoon has become one of the most beloved franchises by all users of Nintendo consoles. When it debuted in the...
Read more

The Flash Season 7 Release Date: When Will It Be? Who is the cast returning in season 7?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Since Stephen Amell bid farewell to Arrow's world, The season Flash is currently the longest-running (no pun intended) DC series presently on tv. The show...
Read more

Hollywood Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
"Hollywood," an internet television miniseries, is created by immensely talented Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. This heart-touching miniseries has beautifully presented various hurdles in...
Read more

Spider Man 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Marvel Cinematic Universe has announced it's forthcoming Spider-Man 3 picture will be with us by next season, but there are items that fans may...
Read more

Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Fantastic Beasts Published in theatres in November 2016. The film franchise is a prequel and a spin-off of the famous Harry Potter movie series.
Also Read:   Now, you can watch your favorite Star Wars series in chronological order.
Fantastic...
Read more

Fast And Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Considering that the original Fast and Furious hit the screens in 2001 and consisting of eight movies till date, it's earned a massive fan...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

Hollywood Anand mohan -
The movie Alita: Battle Angel premiered on the 8th of February, 2019. And is an activity/sci-fi movie made by James Cameron and Jon Landau....
Read more

Apple had begun to reopen its shops in the US, however as coronavirus infections begin to spike across the nation

In News Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Apple had begun to reopen its shops in the US, however as coronavirus infections begin to spike across the nation,has been re-closing some of...
Read more

Doctor Strange 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Doctor Strange 2 or Doctor Strange from the Multiverse of Madness is Happening over, despite fans' concerns one moment when it appeared as if...
Read more

The Matrix 4 release date: When will The Matrix 4 be out in cinemas?

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Matrix 4 is currently scheduled for launch on May 21, 2021, in the UK and US. Though this was originally the same release date as...
Read more
© World Top Trend