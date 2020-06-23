- Advertisement -

Apple had begun to reopen its shops in the US, however as coronavirus infections begin to spike across the nation,has been re-closing some of its retail stores in four states.

Apple will close 11 stores in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina this week.

Apple says it is taking this measure out of”an abundance of caution” for clients and staff.

If you’re looking for a certain sign that your condition is head in the wrong direction in this pandemic,

look no further than retailers closing up shop and forgoing gains because of safety concerns.

On Friday, Apple announce that it would be closing 11 retail stores that had reopened from”an abundance of caution.”

Clients who have products at any one of the affected locations for repairs will have an opportunity to get this weekend, but beginning next week;

the stores will close for another time this season on account of this virus.

Apple had closed every shop in the united states back in March,

Due to present Covid-19 conditions in a number of those communities we serve, we are temporarily shutting shops in these regions,

Apple declared in a statement

“We take this step with plenty of caution because we carefully monitor the situation,

and we anticipate having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

Taking a look at the disease rates in those four countries, it’s not tough to determine why Apple is taking such extreme measures.

Florida broke its daily record three times this week, culminating with a spike of over 3,800 cases on Friday.

A report from scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania suggests that Florida has”

all the makings of the next big epicenter.

” Arizona is in a similar situation, with 3,246 cases reported on Friday,

which breaks the nation’s previous record of 2,519 from just twenty-four hours earlier.

Meanwhile, both North Carolina and South Carolina are continuing to tick up in a steady rate too,

alongside almost two dozen other states that have failed to”flatten the curve

” If countries such as Florida and Arizona don’t take any measures to mitigate the spread,

they anticipate even more companies to take matters into their own hands to protect their employees and customers

Do not be shock if more countries are added to this list weekly.