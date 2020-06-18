Apple Glasses: Auto-Adjusting Vision-Correcting System

- Advertisement -

A patent has fuelled the rumor fire the Apple Glasses – or Apple Glass – will not need prescription lenses as the smartglasses will correct for people with bad vision.

The”Head-mounted screen apparatus for retaining a mobile electronic device with a screen” patent granted on Tuesday from the US Patent and Trademark Office, envisions a head-mounted screen that comes with an”optical subassembly” that adjusts based on the wearer’s prescription.

“The optical subassembly comprises at least one dynamic optical element and wherein the processor is configured to adjust the dynamic optical component based on the prescription information,” the patent reads.

Having such a system would skip a key drawback of smart eyeglasses and the very best VR. And the patent notes that the head-mounted screen will even accommodate “the limitations or corrections” of an individual’s eyesight during the automatic analysis of the eyes.

“For instance, if an individual is myopic in 1 eye, the optical module associated with that eye can alter the image displayed to fix the user’s myopia,” the patent explains. “The machine may establish the correction necessary for each eye, if any, using some suitable strategy. For example, the user may input a glasses or contact lens prescription, which indicates the necessary correction.”

This is a small sci-fi idea, but the images in the patent super inventive won’t be just looked at by this screen. That’s because Apple sees it being used with an iPhone, much as with other VR headsets that don’t want a link to a powerful PC. In the patent drawings, the system looks like a traditional pair of glasses and a cross between a VR headset. (Apple Glasses)

As such, this could instead be the idea for a smartphone VR apparatus of Apple, and may not be a patent relating directly to the Apple Glass smartglasses. However, the patent details the headset can use cameras to find the world and be used as a VR device as well as an augmented reality headset. (Apple Glasses)

“The head-mounted screen system can operate in an external viewing mode, which allows the user to look at the outside world. The head-mounted display system 200 can offer an external screening of the user’s surroundings using any acceptable approach,” the patent noticed. “In the illustrated embodiment, the mobile electronic device includes a camera onto its bottom opposite the screen. The head-mounted device includes an aperture over the mounting region that provides camera access to external the head-mounted device.”

Automatically adjusting components could be a characteristic of future Apple eyeglasses, though. However, in line with the rumors so far, the Apple Glass wearable is set to require prescription lenses when people need them.

Too many do this patent could cause nothing. Yet it stands as a good indication that Apple is looking at apparatus beyond the Apple Watch 6. And if it can make a set of smartglasses with this sort of intelligence, the whole category could be pushed by Apple ahead.