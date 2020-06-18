Home Technology Apple Glasses: Auto-Adjusting Vision-Correcting System
Technology

Apple Glasses: Auto-Adjusting Vision-Correcting System

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

A patent has fuelled the rumor fire the Apple Glasses – or Apple Glass – will not need prescription lenses as the smartglasses will correct for people with bad vision.

The”Head-mounted screen apparatus for retaining a mobile electronic device with a screen” patent granted on Tuesday from the US Patent and Trademark Office, envisions a head-mounted screen that comes with an”optical subassembly” that adjusts based on the wearer’s prescription.

  • “The optical subassembly comprises at least one dynamic optical element and wherein the processor is configured to adjust the dynamic optical component based on the prescription information,” the patent reads.

Having such a system would skip a key drawback of smart eyeglasses and the very best VR. And the patent notes that the head-mounted screen will even accommodate “the limitations or corrections” of an individual’s eyesight during the automatic analysis of the eyes.

Also Read:   Apple Glasses: Closer to Reality with Apple's NextVR Acquisition

“For instance, if an individual is myopic in 1 eye, the optical module associated with that eye can alter the image displayed to fix the user’s myopia,” the patent explains. “The machine may establish the correction necessary for each eye, if any, using some suitable strategy. For example, the user may input a glasses or contact lens prescription, which indicates the necessary correction.”

  • This is a small sci-fi idea, but the images in the patent super inventive won’t be just looked at by this screen. That’s because Apple sees it being used with an iPhone, much as with other VR headsets that don’t want a link to a powerful PC. In the patent drawings, the system looks like a traditional pair of glasses and a cross between a VR headset. (Apple Glasses)

As such, this could instead be the idea for a smartphone VR apparatus of Apple, and may not be a patent relating directly to the Apple Glass smartglasses. However, the patent details the headset can use cameras to find the world and be used as a VR device as well as an augmented reality headset. (Apple Glasses)

Also Read:   Apple AR Eyeglasses: May Be Launching In 2021
Also Read:   Apple Glasses: Closer to Reality with Apple's NextVR Acquisition

“The head-mounted screen system can operate in an external viewing mode, which allows the user to look at the outside world. The head-mounted display system 200 can offer an external screening of the user’s surroundings using any acceptable approach,” the patent noticed. “In the illustrated embodiment, the mobile electronic device includes a camera onto its bottom opposite the screen. The head-mounted device includes an aperture over the mounting region that provides camera access to external the head-mounted device.”

  • Automatically adjusting components could be a characteristic of future Apple eyeglasses, though. However, in line with the rumors so far, the Apple Glass wearable is set to require prescription lenses when people need them.

Too many do this patent could cause nothing. Yet it stands as a good indication that Apple is looking at apparatus beyond the Apple Watch 6. And if it can make a set of smartglasses with this sort of intelligence, the whole category could be pushed by Apple ahead.

Also Read:   Pixel 4A: Release date, Specs, And Leaks Almost Got Confirmed Ahead Of Launch
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Includes Half-Life and is Outside: Alyx at No Cost
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Venom 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Venom is a movie created under the Sony Pictures banner, and its victory was somewhat shocking to everybody, so if its sequel exploded, fans...
Read more

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Guardians are a prominent superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the first film was announced, fans believed that Marvel Studios are creating...
Read more

Westworld Season 4 Release Date, Cast & All Update

TV Series Kavin -
Westworld is an American science fiction Western and dystopian television series. For those who are active in social media might have known the fact...
Read more

My Brilliant Friend Season 3 Release Date, Cast, & All You Need To Know

HBO Kavin -
My Brilliant Friend is an Italian- and Neapolitan-language coming-of-age drama television series. The series gained a positive momentum amount the audience community in various...
Read more

Liar Season 3 Release Date, Cast & Major Updates

TV Series Kavin -
Liar is a British thriller television series. The second season of the series concluded recently has managed to perform well, gaining a mixed response...
Read more

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast & All Update

HBO Kavin -
Doom Patrol is an American web television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the entertainment industry on February...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About NCIS 17

TV Series Sunidhi -
This seventeenth division of NCIS, an American police procedural fiction TV series, basically broadcasted on CBS from September 24, 2019, through April 14, 2020....
Read more

She Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

Netflix Sunidhi -
"She", an Indian fiction web television series produced and penned by Imtiaz Ali, and Divya Johry is. Led by Arif Ali and Avinash Das...
Read more

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast & All Update

Netflix Kavin -
Too Hot to Handle is a reality television dating game show. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from all age...
Read more

Sony PS5: How to Pre-Order ? And More Info

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Sony's PS5 is supposed to arrive at'Holiday 2020,' which means it's set to launch around November. But though the PS5's design was revealed, the...
Read more
© World Top Trend