Apple Glass: Launch Date, Design, Price And More Leaked Info

- Advertisement -

Apple Glass, Apple’s evasive AR lens project, is coming whether we like it or not, and we are beginning to see what the futuristic, first-generation wearable might look like.

When we first heard the term”Apple Glasses,” rumors suggested the lenses could launch this season. But with Apple’s 2020 product lineup fleshed out with the likes of AirPods Studio, Apple Watch 6 and the 12, the future Apple augmented reality glasses appeared fuzzy.

One analyst said Apple Glass could come while the other longtime resource for Apple product releases believes the release will not occur until 2022. In any event, the job is definitely in the works.

Apple Glass is anticipated to run on Starboard, a proprietary operating system uncovered in iOS 13’s final variant. The reality framework appears multiple times in code and text documents, meaning that Apple is likely testing program and activation.

In WWDC 2020 in June, the company is expected to update the world, and perhaps we will catch a glimpse of Apple Glass. The business supposedly planned to unveil the lenses as a”one more thing” statement at its annual fall keynote but might wait as a result of global technology waits.

Here’s what we know about Apple Glass, including layout, cost, launch date, and specs.

A brand new Apple patent further shows how Apple Glass could allow you to see without needing prescription lenses due to auto-adjusting optical subassembly. Still, the copyright may be for an Apple VR headset or a second-generation set of smart glasses.

There’s a new Apple patent for an in-headset vision-correcting system that eliminates the need to use prescription lenses beneath an augmented reality apparatus. The patent proposes built-in optics that rectify vision issues like nearsightedness and astigmatism.

A stunning Apple Glass design has surfaced online, and let us say Apple can take our cash if this exactly what its first AR lenses look like.

Apple Glass release date

According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — possibly the very reputable and dependable Apple specialist — Apple Glass won’t be ready to ship until 2022″ in the earliest.” But the launch date is set by a demonstration leaked to The Info and shown at Apple as 2023.

However, both could be wrong — an Apple leaker, Jon Prosser, ” says Apple Glasses could come. Prosser considers the launching is aimed for”March-June 2021.”

Prosser also says before it’s ready to ship, much like it waited a few months to market the Apple Watch following its 31, that the organization will announce Apple Glass. Apple allegedly needs members of the media present for the unveiling, so until in-person tech events resume, it might wait.

Apple Glasses price

According to Prosser, the Apple Glasses are now priced at $499, plus prescription fees. That may seem low, particularly compared to competing reality headsets like Microsoft Hololens 2.

Hololens 2 has a price tag of $3,500, but a massive portion of its price comes from having all the electronic equipment needed to conduct the AR experience built into the headset.

Apple Glass, instead, will rely on so it will have fewer parts and complexity than Hololens. It’ll work similarly to the Vuzix Blade eyeglasses, which have Alexa integration along with a built-in camera.

However, Vuzix Blade begins at $799. The entry point of apple is more reachable, costing up to some of its top-specced smartwatches.

Apple Glass attributes: What they do.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Apple AR Glasses will bring information from the telephone to your face. Notably, the eyewear” is anticipated to synchronize with a wearer’s iPhone to exhibit things such as emails, texts, channels, and games within the user’s field of vision.”

Apple is contemplating a shop and also has programs for third-party apps.

Furthermore, a patent awarded to Apple has further afield the rumor that Apple Glass will not need prescription lenses as the smartglasses will automatically adjust for people with poor vision using an”optical subassembly.” However, this patent could be to get a standalone VR headset or a second-generation pair of Apple glasses that are smart.

Apple Glasses design

The most current Apple Glass prototype reportedly resembles an”un-intimidating” pair of plastic glasses, while marketing materials suggest a Clark Kent-esque design.

It’s a LiDAR scanner on the ideal temple, but no other cameras for privacy reasons (though that could change.) The glasses also include a rack using chargers.

Being an accessory to the iPhone will have implications on the Apple Glass layout. They might be comfortable enough to function as ordinary glasses and mild enough, although the glasses will not be as lightweight as the Ray-Ban aviators.

I can’t believe I’m going against Kuo on this one… but I believe he’s wrong. Apple Glasses are aimed for March-June 2021. Also.

I’ve seen them.

They’re sleek as hell. 👀 Will be showing you soon 🤫 https://t.co/0GaOYDA5N8 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 15, 2020

There are not any plans for Apple Glass’ first generation to come in a tinted variety. Shortly, you are stuck using your’ole sun blockers. However, if Apple Glass takes off, the business would look at expanding its offerings.

Apple Glass specs

There are no specs about the Apple Glass; however, we can speculate on what we understand about the current tech. As an instance, it will at least have the same field of view (52-degrees) and resolution (47 PPI) since the Hololens 2.

If Apple aims to create an augmented reality option — as opposed to some display that shows maps or 2D notifications it’s reasonable to anticipate the Apple Glasses and the iPhone onto a committed Wi-Fi link to connect.

If the iPhone must process all the video recorded by the eyeglasses’ cameras and ship back the 3D imagery to the glasses at a high frame per second speed (a bare minimum of 60Hz, with a 120Hz refresh being best ), it will require much higher bandwidth than what Bluetooth can provide.

In terms of battery life, we can even anticipate no less than 3 hours if Apple wants to become more competitive. However, we could assume that individuals will be more forgiving, mainly if Apple provides a wireless charging eyeglasses case that can extend their operative time through the day just like with the Apple AirPods.

Apple Glasses wish list.

We want some organic looking glasses, such as the ones from the concepts that you see on this site, that seem like eyeglasses. I’m sure Apple wants the same thing. Nobody wants.

AR in full 3D: Some people would like only a heads-up screen, but the real energy of AR comes in complete 3D integration. To get Apple Glasses to be prosperous, you should have the ability to conduct any iOS AR app that operates via the wearable apparatus.

At least 8 hours of battery life: Assuming you’re not running 3D AR programs all of the time and are occasionally considering alarms and 2D apps in between, Apple should be able to find a way to make Apple Glasses last through an average workday, though it may not occur in the first creation.

We’ll keep updating this page more leaks, and Apple Glasses rumors come out. Be sure that you bookmark and come back.