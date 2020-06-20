Apple AR and VR headsets: Leaked Info Which Is More Interesting

- Advertisement -

Apple has been working on AR and VR headsets for Decades, and on Friday, Bloomberg shared a Comprehensive report detailing all of Apple’s plans from 2015 through today.

Apple is reportedly working on two devices — N301 and N421 — the first of which can combine AR and VR, have its own App Store for games, and be revealed in 2021.

Meanwhile, Apple’s innovative AR-only eyeglasses will not be prepared until at least 2023.

For years, reports and rumors have stated that the next primary product line of Apple is a combo of virtual and augmented reality headsets.

Only last month, Front Page Tech sponsor Jon Prosser shared details about Apple’s plans for its so-called Apple Glass AR glasses, claiming that it could be announced as early as this autumn, and could launch at the end of 2021.

But on Friday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared the most comprehensive breakdown of Apple’s AR and VR strategies that we have noticed, detailing almost every hiring, acquisition, and prototype to date. (AR and VR headsets)

According to Gurman’s report, Mike Rockwell was hired by Dolby Laboratories and Avid Technology — was hired in 2015 to lead the secretive Technology Development Group at Apple. He started to build his group up from 2015, and long, over 1,000 engineers were working on two XR apparatus.

The very first, codenamed N301, will”take the best of both VR and AR” and unite them indoors one device:

N301 was initially designed to be a system with graphics and speeds unheard of for a product. The processing capabilities were advanced–and generated so much warmth –that the tech could not be jammed into a headset.

Rockwell’s team planned to market a hub, which in prototype form resembled. In the Rockwell version, the headset would have the ability to function in a less-powerful separate mode. (AR and VR headsets)

Former Apple design chief Jony Ive apparently hated the concept of selling a headset that told Rockwell to fit everything into the headset that his team ought to redesign the N301 and required a piece of hardware to operate. Rockwell resisted, telling I have the static hub could make the N301 better than anything else on the market, but CEO Tim Cook sided with I have:

Although the headset in development is less complicated than initially intended, it’s fairly sophisticated. It is designed to comprise screens, which will make it almost impossible to get a user to differentiate the digital world from the actual one. A speaker system will make the experience more realistic say. (AR and VR headsets)

The report states that present prototypes of this N301 seem very similar to Facebook’s Oculus Quest, but smaller and with a fabric body. It will have its own App Store focusing on games, the ability to stream movies, and serve as a tool for meetings.

Though there is a physical remote being tested, Siri is going to be utilized to control the headset. Release programs continue to be in the atmosphere; however, the N301 may be announced in 2021 and released in 2022. (AR and VR headsets)

As for the second device, codenamed N421, Gurman claims that it is a lightweight set of glasses that is only going to use AR but will be”more complex” than the VR/AR headset. In theory, they’ll have the ability to”[beam] maps and messages” into the user’s field of vision. These shouldn’t be available until 2023.