Anne With An E Season 4: Netflix Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

The producers have canceled the Canadian series Anne with an E has. The news really really disappointed its fans. Anne with an E season 3 originally aired from September to November 2019 and released fully on Netflix in January 2020.

The Announcement Of Netflix:

The CBC and Netflix announced Anne with an E’s cancellation in November 2019. After that, the fanbase started trending the hashtag #renewannewithanE on Twitter.

But nobody knew why Anne with an E had been officially canceled. The series’ fate was down in early October 2019 when CBC President Catherine Tait expressed her displeasure with Netflix and said that Canadian interests were the highest priority.