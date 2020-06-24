- Advertisement -

After Apple’s Debut of ARM-based Macs, an ARM-based supercomputer recently topped the Top500 list of fastest supercomputers.

The supercomputer in question is called Fugaku and is Situated in Kobe, Japan.

Fugaku is presently being employed for coronavirus research purposes but will probably be utilized for various endeavors starting in April of next year. (ARM-based Macs)

In what would have been a bombshell of a revelation months earlier had it not leaked out, Tim Cook yesterday declared that Macs would feature Apple’s very own ARM-based chips. Subsequently, the relationship with Intel, which has been ongoing for more than a decade at this point of Apple, will come to an end within a couple of years. (ARM-based Macs)

Apple executives yesterday made a point of denying that the performance profits Apple silicon will bring to the Mac lineup of the company. And the good thing is that the very first Macs will arrive and that’s to say we will not have to wait to see exactly what Apple’s chip design group can do in the realm.

This week with ARM-based chips making headlines, it is well worth noting an ARM-based supercomputer took the top spot on the list of Top500 fastest supercomputers.

The Verge reports:

A supercomputer has taken the top spot in the biannual supercomputer rate rank. A computer in Kobe co-developed Fujitsu and Riken, fugu, make use of the 48-core A64FX system-on-chip of Fujitsu. It’s the first time a computer-based has topped the list on ARM chips. (ARM-based Macs)

The name of fugaku was declared this week at ISC High Performance 2020 Digital, a high-performance computing conference that attracts attendees.

As a raw performance, the organization notes to:

The new upper system, Fugaku, turned in a High-Performance Linpack (HPL) result of 415.5 petaflops, besting the currently second-place Summit system by 2.8x. Fugaku is powered by Fujitsu’s 48-core A64FX SoC, getting the first number one platform on the list to be powered by ARM processors. In single or additional decreased precision, which is often used in machine learning and AI programs, Fugaku’s peak performance is over 1,000 petaflops (1 exaflop). The new system is set up at RIKEN Center for Computational Science (R-CCS) at Kobe, Japan. (ARM-based Macs)

So what does one do with specs that defy reality with a supercomputer? Well, you use it to help combat a pandemic naturally. Primarily, the Fugaku is being used for research on the coronavirus. According to Riken, the system is being used to help with”diagnostics, therapeutics, and simulations of the spread of the virus.” (ARM-based Macs)

Riken notes the machine, beginning next season, will be used for several functions, such as drug discovery, natural catastrophe simulation, preventive medicine, material development, and much more.