“American Gods” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

Starz’s popular fantasy drama television series, “American Gods,” is all set to release its third season in 2020.

“American Gods” is based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman. The series premiered on April 30, 2017. In almost three years, this series has released two seasons. Now, viewers are in the wait for the third season.

This series focuses on the conflict between the New Gods and Old Gods. Both viewers and critics well received the first season of this series. It also got nominated for various prestigious awards. However, the second season received mixed reviews, but fans have high hopes for the third season.

The third season has Charlie H.E as the new showrunner. In March 2019, the series was renewed for the third season, and its production commenced in October 2019.

Let’s take a step forward and have a glimpse of the details of season 3.

Release date of “American Gods” Season 3

On March 15, 2019, the makers announced the renewal of “American Gods” for the third season. It is set to premiere on Starz in 2020. However, the makers have not yet revealed the exact date of release of season 3 is likely to consist of ten episodes.

The expected plot of “American Gods” Season 3

“American Gods” portrays the strife between Old Gods and New Gods. Old Gods fear that they may lose their relevance since the powers of New Gods are increasing.

Shadow Moon, a former prisoner, is appointed as a bodyguard by Mr. Wednesday. Wednesday attempts to protect the existence of Old Gods by uniting them, and Shadow struggles amidst all these issues.

In season 3, Shadow Moon is likely to face more challenges while hiding from New God. He will migrate to a Lakeside, Wisconsin, and will also change his name.

The cast of “American Gods” Season 3

The cast of “American Gods” is likely to include Emily Browning as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis (Goddess of Love), Bruce Langley as the New God of Technology, Omid Abtahi as Egyptian God, Thoth, Ian Mcshane as Mr. Wednesday and many others.

Stay with us for further updates.