Amazon Prime Video: To Make a Big change To Prime Video

According to quite a few current job listings and an industry source that talked to the Protocol, Amazon Prime Video may soon add live TV stations.

According to Amazon’s job listings, the business wants to build”next-gen linear catalog systems to present best-in-class Linear TV experience to Prime Video clients.”

Amazon has been experimenting with live TV for years, from Amazon Channels and a dedicated News app to live broadcasts of NFL and EPL games.

By including a TV option, Among the ways that Hulu has separated itself is. If you are ready to spend an additional $50, you can enjoy all the licensed and original content that Hulu has to offer to TV channels and over 65 live.

A new rival may soon challenge Hulu for its throne, although Hulu + Live TV became the most popular TV streaming service.

Although Amazon has yet to announce any particular plans, one job listing Appears to spell them out:

We in Prime Video Catalog are building gen catalog systems to present Prime Video clients with best-in-class Linear TV experience. It is Day 1 for the linear TV experience on Prime Video. (Amazon Prime Video)

Since Protocol points out, this wouldn’t be the first time Amazon has experimented with linear TV offerings. For the past few decades, NFL Thursday Night Football matches have been broadcast on Prime Video and Twitch.

Plus, Amazon declared that English Premier League matches would stream for free on Twitch in the UK. Like even further going forward wills stretch, but it sounds.

Linear TV enables customers to watch 24/7 streams of their favorite TV stations airing programs including sports, news, movies, award shows, special events, and TV shows.”

Amazon launched a dedicated News program on Fire TV with live broadcast news channels, including Yahoo News, CBS News Live, ABC News Live, and Cheddar.

Amazon also created a Channel Guide back to help viewers sort through any Amazon Stations they have subscribed to, a few of which feature live programming. But according to all the job listings and Protocol’s sources, it sounds like something in the same realm as Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV is in the works at Amazon. (Amazon Prime Video)

All it would have to do is help sell more Amazon Prime subscriptions, although it includes as many stations as those services or may not be as powerful.

Amazon reached out in an email to explain that there is not anything new in the works as the original Protocol report indicates, explaining that the job postings are for groups that now support the”hundreds of live TV channels around the globe” that are already part of Prime Video Channels.