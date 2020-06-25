Home Entertainment Amazon Prime Video: To Make a Big change To Prime Video
Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video: To Make a Big change To Prime Video

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

According to quite a few current job listings and an industry source that talked to the Protocol, Amazon Prime Video may soon add live TV stations.

According to Amazon’s job listings, the business wants to build”next-gen linear catalog systems to present best-in-class Linear TV experience to Prime Video clients.”

Amazon has been experimenting with live TV for years, from Amazon Channels and a dedicated News app to live broadcasts of NFL and EPL games.

By including a TV option, Among the ways that Hulu has separated itself is. If you are ready to spend an additional $50, you can enjoy all the licensed and original content that Hulu has to offer to TV channels and over 65 live.

A new rival may soon challenge Hulu for its throne, although Hulu + Live TV became the most popular TV streaming service.

According to Protocol, Amazon is planning to deliver live TV support to Prime Video. Multiple occupation listings have arisen online, indicating as much, and also an industry insider told the publication that Amazon is”actively pursuing” licensing deals for live and linear programming. “You ought to assume they are talking to everybody,” he added.

Also Read:   Charmed Season 2 Episode 9: Release date, and Preview

Although Amazon has yet to announce any particular plans, one job listing Appears to spell them out:

Linear (24/7 Television or broadcast programming) is one of the key possibilities for Prime Video customers. Although video on demand is on the rise, the international hours weigh in favor of TV that is live or scheduled, and OTT linear streaming is forecast to grow by 64 percent in two decades.

We in Prime Video Catalog are building gen catalog systems to present Prime Video clients with best-in-class Linear TV experience. It is Day 1 for the linear TV experience on Prime Video. (Amazon Prime Video)

Also Read:   Disney+ Could A Lot Of Benefits Form Addition Of A Playlist Option
Also Read:   New Footage Of "Birds Of Prey" Released

Since Protocol points out, this wouldn’t be the first time Amazon has experimented with linear TV offerings. For the past few decades, NFL Thursday Night Football matches have been broadcast on Prime Video and Twitch.

Plus, Amazon declared that English Premier League matches would stream for free on Twitch in the UK. Like even further going forward wills stretch, but it sounds.

Another job listing seems to pull the curtain back on at least a few of the vision: “We are seeking an experienced Product Manager for the Prime Video Linear TV team to redefine how customers watch 24/7 linear broadcast TV content.(Amazon Prime Video)

Linear TV enables customers to watch 24/7 streams of their favorite TV stations airing programs including sports, news, movies, award shows, special events, and TV shows.”

Amazon launched a dedicated News program on Fire TV with live broadcast news channels, including Yahoo News, CBS News Live, ABC News Live, and Cheddar.

Amazon also created a Channel Guide back to help viewers sort through any Amazon Stations they have subscribed to, a few of which feature live programming. But according to all the job listings and Protocol’s sources, it sounds like something in the same realm as Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV is in the works at Amazon. (Amazon Prime Video)

Also Read:   The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Information Here

All it would have to do is help sell more Amazon Prime subscriptions, although it includes as many stations as those services or may not be as powerful.

Amazon reached out in an email to explain that there is not anything new in the works as the original Protocol report indicates, explaining that the job postings are for groups that now support the”hundreds of live TV channels around the globe” that are already part of Prime Video Channels.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Information Here
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Is It Coming or Cancelled And Other Details

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
"Edge Of Tomorrow," also known as LIve-Die-Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow, is an American science fiction film that was released in 2014. The movie relies...
Read more

World War Z 2’ Latest News Release Date, Cast, and Plot Other Information

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
The genre in movies is currently turning into a genre over the previous few decades. Could it be Woody Harrelson or the Resident Evil...
Read more

The Outsider Season 2; Possibilities Of Release Date And Other Update?

HBO Naveen Yadav -
The crime thriller collection that is net, the Outsider, is two weeks old and lovers are currently requesting its renewal. So whether it's being...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And How Did Previous Season Finished

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
This series revolves around the two major lead one the high school man who's acting as a kid and the mother who's also. This...
Read more

‘Manifest’ Season 3 Release Date: All We Know About the Confirmed New Season of the NBC Show

HBO Naveen Yadav -
Manifest has united the NBC shows that are officially coming back a year ago. On June 15, the drama about a group of plane...
Read more

Diablo 4: Expected Release Date, Storyline, Gameplay And All Information Here

Gaming Ajeet Kumar -
The enemies are discouraged with the use of skills and customized equipment. The enemies are divided into monster families that are classified by subject,...
Read more

Hunter Season 2: When Will It Arrive And Who All Will Appear In the Second Season

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
This play series' first arrival Hunters fans and pundits the same. The followers should not be shocked by that provided the streaming app Amazon's...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Should Know

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
If you're looking for TV shows based on the high school play, squad objectives, adolescent emotions, and all the ups and downs one goes...
Read more

Google Just Made Two Big Privacy changes you Need To Know Right Now

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Other providers and google Maps will start automatically deleting your location history the company announced on Wednesday in a blog post.
Also Read:   The Innocence File: Netflix's True Crime Documentary You Can Not Afford Missing!
Google said it would...
Read more

The iPhone 12 Launch Date Is Several Months Off, Some Secrets Just Leaked

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The iPhone 12 launch date is several months off, and also the coronavirus pandemic may further complicate Apple's launch programs. But a fresh leak has...
Read more
© World Top Trend