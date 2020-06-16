Altered Carbon Season 3: Renewal Status, Release Date, Expected Cast, Trailer And More Updates

- Advertisement -

The online streaming platform Netflix surely knows how to keep its audiences and its platform that is streaming stick together by curating articles from all the countries across the globe and for all genres. No doubt it is leading and proceeds to do so.

Another Netflix series we are here to speak about is the science fiction thriller drama Altered Carbon whose speculations to get another season are high. The show’s makers have so far produced and released two seasons on the channel. Both the seasons applauded all and were commended.

What’s Show Based On?

The series is an adaptation of a book of the same name composed by Richard K Morgan and is still just another entrant to the miniseries list. The show takes us to the future in which minds have been taken over by technology into hundreds of years and are controlling humans.

Amidst all this would be on his journey to solve a murder case committing a ray of hope for a universe to be created.

Renewal Status Of Altered Carbon Season 3

Currently, there is no update as to some brand new season would come up to binge-watch for the audiences but we surely have high hopes that Netflix would deliver it back.

Expected Release Date Of Altered Carbon Season 3

But don’t expect the series to get a release date until mid-2021 because no confirmation was obtained and taking a look at the release pattern, the manufacturers take a lot of time to start a season.

Expected Cast Of Altered Carbon Season 3

Nothing much was revealed by the makers concerning the cast of this season. But, it is expected that the actors who played with their roles from the first two seasons would make a come back in the next season as well. These include,

Chris Conner playing the role of Edgar Poe,

Will Yun Lee playing the role of Kovacs Prime,

Dina Shihabi playing the role of Dig 301,

and Renée Elise Goldsberry playing the role of Quellcrist Falconer.

Can We Have A Trailer Of Altered Carbon Season 3?

Regrettably, the makers have neither released a trailer nor a teaser for the next season of the show. By the time you can observe the trailer of the season if you haven’t seen it.

