“Altered Carbon” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

Netflix‘s cyberpunk web series, “Altered Carbon,” season 2, took everyone by surprise with its ending when the protagonist of the series was dead. But the question is whether in a series like “Altered Carbon,” can someone die?

Altered Carbon is set in a futuristic era where memories and consciousness of one person can be stored in a device called a stack, and this stack can be implanted into the other body called “sleeves.” During this period, a person can be killed only if the stack is destroyed along with the body and, of course! There should be no backup of the stack.

This series revolves around Takeshi Kovacs, a political operative.

This series has created an enormous fan base and has received positive responses. The first season of the series premiered on February 2, 2018, while the second season premiered on February 27, 2020.

After the unexpected ending of season 2, viewers are quite curious to know about the season 3. So let’s check out the details of season 3 of “Altered Carbon.”

Release date of “Altered Carbon” Season 3

Neither Netflix nor the makers of “Altered Carbon” has revealed any information regarding the release date of season 3 of “Altered Carbon.”

Considering the popularity of “Altered Carbon,” it seems that Netflix would soon announce the renewal of season 3 of this series.

It is predicted that season 3 may arrive in 2022.

The expected plot of “Altered Carbon” Season 3

In the second season, the protagonist, Kovacs, along with his body and stack, reduced to ash. He took the Elder into his stack and then let the Angel Fire destruct them both.

In season 3, viewers predict whether this is the end of Kovacs, or we will get to see him in another sleeve. In season 2, Poe was reconstructing a stack, so there is some probability of Kovacs’ return.

The cast of “Altered Carbon” Season 3

Likely, Anthony Mackie will not return as in the last season, the sleeve (Anthony Mackie) of Kovacs was destroyed.

We may see him in some scenes of flashback. Actors such as Chris Conner as Edgar Allan Poe, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer, Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, and others are likely to return.

