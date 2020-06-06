Home Entertainment Altered Carbon Season 2: Release Date, Cast Details And Episode Schedule
EntertainmentTop StoriesTV Series

Altered Carbon Season 2: Release Date, Cast Details And Episode Schedule

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk web television series. This series’ first season made its debut entry on February 2, 2018, in the television entertainment. Based on the response from the audience the show was renewed by the development thas. Fans expressed their happiness after the renewal statement from the development. In this guide, I will discuss Altered Carbon season 2 cast details and episode schedule.

The series is created by Laeta Kalogridis. It follows the Cyberpunk genre. The story of the series is based on the 2002 novel of the same name by English author Richard K. Morgan. Brian Nelson, James Middleton, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mike Medavoy, Arnold W. Messer, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Nick Hurran, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, Steve Blackman, Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis are the executive producers of the tv web series. Production companies involved in creating the tv web series are Skydance Television, Virago Productions, Mythology Entertainment, Phoenix Pictures.

Also Read:   Fantastic Beasts 3: Cast, Plot And All About The Season!

Who Are The Cast Included in Altered Carbon season 2?

Altered Carbon Season 2 Cast

  • Joel Kinnaman,
  • James Purefoy as Laurens Bancroft,
  • Martha Higareda as Kristin Ortega,
  • Chris Conner as Edgar Poe,
  • Dichen Lachman,
  • Ato Essandoh as Vernon Elliot,
  • Kristin Lehman as Miriam Bancroft and Naomi Bancroft,
  • Trieu Tran as Mister Leung / Ghostwalker,
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist “Quell” Falconer,
  • Lela Loren as Danica Harlan,
  • Simone Missick as Trepp,
  • Dina Shihabi as Dig 301,
  • Torben Liebrecht as Jaeger / Ivan Carrera,
  • Byron Mann as O.G. Kovacs,
  • Tamara Taylor as Oumou Prescott,
  • Marlene Forte as Alazne Ortega,
  • Tahmoh Penikett as Dimitri,
  • Hiro Kanagawa as Captain Tanaka,
  • Hayley Law as Lizzie Elliot,
  • Will Yun Lee as Original Takeshi Kovacs / “Kovacs Prime,
  • Adam Busch as Mickey,
  • Michael Shanks as Horace Axley,
  • Sen Mitsuji as Tanaseda Yukito,
  • Waleed Zuaiter as Samir Abboud,
  • James Saito,
  • Neal McDonough as Konrad Harlan.
Also Read:   Frontier season 4: Release Date, cast, story line And Renewal Status Of The Show
Also Read:   The Falcon And The Winter Soldier : Cast, Release Date And Other Updates!!!!

Altered Carbon Season 2: Episode Details

  • Season 2 Episode 1: Phantom Lady directed by Ciaran Donnelly, written by Laeta Kalogridis, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 2: Payment Deferred directed by Ciaran Donnelly, written by Sarah Nicole Jones, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 3: Nightmare Alley directed by M. J. Bassett, written by Michael R. Perry, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 4: Shadow of a Doubt directed by M. J. Bassett, written by Sang Kyu Kim, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 5: I Wake up Screaming directed by Jeremy Webb, written by Cortney Norris, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 6: Bury Me Dead directed by Jeremy Webb, written by Adam Lash & Cori Uchida, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 7: Experiment Perilous directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield, written by Nevin Densham, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 8: Broken Angels directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield, written by Alison Schapker & Elizabeth Padden, aired on February 27, 2020
Also Read:   Altered carbon season 2 is here
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   What happened at the end of Peaky Blinders season 5?
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Highschool DxD Season 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
High School DxD Season 5 is coming soon and fans of this anime show are very excited for its return. The anime is based...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know About Diablo 4

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Gamers, hear the U.S. out! Diablo four is on the table. Diablo three had discharged past eight years, therefore this was one wait. Here's...
Read more

Hunter season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast Plot And Everything You Know So Far

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
Amazon released the crime drama series Hunters, this year. It is set in 1977 and centered on the story of a group of Nazi...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Story And All The Latest Information

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
A Netflix Series On My Block is all set to release it is Season 4. It is An American teen web television series who...
Read more

When Is The Release Date Of Lucifer Season 5 On Netflix? What Can Be The Expectations From Season 5?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Lucifer, which rotates around the life of the DC Comics character, Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, the angel who relinquishes Hell for Los...
Read more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release Date, Plot And Who Will Take Lead?

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Pirates is a series o films produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Some updates are floating on the web about the upcoming movie given by the...
Read more

Here Is Some Updates About The Vampire Diaries Season 9

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
The Vampire Diaries is a supernatural teen drama series. The show is based on the popular book series of the same name. The publication...
Read more

Here’s everything you want to know about Euphoria season 2

HBO Vikash Kumar -
They're on a high again. . !! The American teen drama, Euphoria, is a favorite show that had all drawn a legion of fans...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3: Youtube Release date, Possible Cast And Everything You Should To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The tv show Cobra Kai has amused and impressed fans of audiences and the first Karate Kid film series.
Also Read:   Altered Carbon Season 2 Cast Details & Episode Schedule
The show has received critical acclaim...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
In the aftermath of its first season with such basic cliffhanger, fans are currently sitting the inquiry: Will we receive a Season 2 of...
Read more
© World Top Trend