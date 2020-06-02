Home TV Series Netflix Altered Carbon Season 2 Cast Details & Episode Schedule
Altered Carbon Season 2 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

By- Kavin
Altered Carbon is an American cyberpunk web television series. the first season of the series made its debut entry in the television entertainment on February 2, 2018. Based on the positive response from the audience the development thas renewed the series for the second time. Fans expressed their happiness after the renewal announcement from the development. In this article, I’ll discuss Altered Carbon season 2 cast details and episode schedule.

The series is created by Laeta Kalogridis. It follows the Cyberpunk genre. The story of the series is based on the 2002 novel of the same title by English author Richard K. Morgan. Brian Nelson, James Middleton, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mike Medavoy, Arnold W. Messer, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Nick Hurran, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, Steve Blackman, Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis are the executive producers of the television web series. production companies involved in producing the television web series are Virago Productions, Mythology Entertainment, Phoenix Pictures, Skydance Television.

Who Are The Cast Included in Altered Carbon season 2?

  • Joel Kinnaman,
  • James Purefoy as Laurens Bancroft,
  • Martha Higareda as Kristin Ortega,
  • Chris Conner as Edgar Poe,
  • Dichen Lachman,
  • Ato Essandoh as Vernon Elliot,
  • Kristin Lehman as Miriam Bancroft and Naomi Bancroft,
  • Trieu Tran as Mister Leung / Ghostwalker,
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist “Quell” Falconer,
  • Lela Loren as Danica Harlan,
  • Simone Missick as Trepp,
  • Dina Shihabi as Dig 301,
  • Torben Liebrecht as Jaeger / Ivan Carrera,
  • Byron Mann as O.G. Kovacs,
  • Tamara Taylor as Oumou Prescott,
  • Marlene Forte as Alazne Ortega,
  • Tahmoh Penikett as Dimitri,
  • Hiro Kanagawa as Captain Tanaka,
  • Hayley Law as Lizzie Elliot,
  • Will Yun Lee as Original Takeshi Kovacs / “Kovacs Prime,
  • Adam Busch as Mickey,
  • Michael Shanks as Horace Axley,
  • Sen Mitsuji as Tanaseda Yukito,
  • Waleed Zuaiter as Samir Abboud,
  • James Saito,
  • Neal McDonough as Konrad Harlan.
Altered Carbon Season 2: Episode Details

  • Season 2 Episode 1: Phantom Lady directed by Ciaran Donnelly, written by Laeta Kalogridis, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 2: Payment Deferred directed by Ciaran Donnelly, written by Sarah Nicole Jones, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 3: Nightmare Alley directed by M. J. Bassett, written by Michael R. Perry, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 4: Shadow of a Doubt directed by M. J. Bassett, written by Sang Kyu Kim, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 5: I Wake up Screaming directed by Jeremy Webb, written by Cortney Norris, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 6: Bury Me Dead directed by Jeremy Webb, written by Adam Lash & Cori Uchida, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 7: Experiment Perilous directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield, written by Nevin Densham, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 8: Broken Angels directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield, written by Alison Schapker & Elizabeth Padden, aired on February 27, 2020
Kavin
