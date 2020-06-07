Home TV Series Netflix Altered Carbon Season 2: Cast Details, Episode Schedule And All The Major...
Altered Carbon Season 2: Cast Details, Episode Schedule And All The Major Updates

Altered Carbon is an cyberpunk web television series. The series’ first season made its debut entry on February 2, 2018 in the tv entertainment. Based on the response from the audience the evolution thas renewed the show for the second time. Their happiness was expressed by fans after the renewal announcement from the development. In this article, I will discuss Altered Carbon season 2 cast details and episode schedule.

The series is made by Laeta Kalogridis. It follows the Cyberpunk genre. The story of the series is based on the 2002 book of the same name by English writer Richard K. Morgan. Brian Nelson, James Middleton, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mike Medavoy, Arnold W. Messer, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Nick Hurran, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, Steve Blackman, Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis are the executive producers of the tv web series. Production companies involved in creating the tv web series are Skydance Television, Virago Productions, Mythology Entertainment, Phoenix Pictures.

Who Are The Cast Included in Altered Carbon season 2?

  • Joel Kinnaman,
  • James Purefoy as Laurens Bancroft,
  • Martha Higareda as Kristin Ortega,
  • Chris Conner as Edgar Poe,
  • Dichen Lachman,
  • Ato Essandoh as Vernon Elliot,
  • Kristin Lehman as Miriam Bancroft and Naomi Bancroft,
  • Trieu Tran as Mister Leung / Ghostwalker,
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist “Quell” Falconer,
  • Lela Loren as Danica Harlan,
  • Simone Missick as Trepp,
  • Dina Shihabi as Dig 301,
  • Torben Liebrecht as Jaeger / Ivan Carrera,
  • Byron Mann as O.G. Kovacs,
  • Tamara Taylor as Oumou Prescott,
  • Marlene Forte as Alazne Ortega,
  • Tahmoh Penikett as Dimitri,
  • Hiro Kanagawa as Captain Tanaka,
  • Hayley Law as Lizzie Elliot,
  • Will Yun Lee as Original Takeshi Kovacs / “Kovacs Prime,
  • Adam Busch as Mickey,
  • Michael Shanks as Horace Axley,
  • Sen Mitsuji as Tanaseda Yukito,
  • Waleed Zuaiter as Samir Abboud,
  • James Saito,
  • Neal McDonough as Konrad Harlan.

Modified Carbon Season 2: Episode Details

  • Season 2 Episode 1: Phantom Lady directed by Ciaran Donnelly, written by Laeta Kalogridis, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 2: Payment Deferred led by Ciaran Donnelly, written by Sarah Nicole Jones, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season Two Episode 3: Nightmare Alley led by M. J. Bassett, composed by Michael R. Perry, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 4: Shadow of a Doubt directed by M. J. Bassett, written by Sang Kyu Kim, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 5: I Wake up Screaming led by Jeremy Webb, composed by Cortney Norris, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 6: Bury Me Dead directed by Jeremy Webb, composed by Adam Lash & Cori Uchida, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 7: Experiment Perilous directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield, written by Nevin Densham, aired on February 27, 2020.
  • Season 2 Episode 8: Broken Angels led by Salli Richardson-Whitfield, written by Alison Schapker & Elizabeth Padden, aired on February 27, 2020
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

