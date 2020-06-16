Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Should Know

- Advertisement -

We are speaking about a few of their most awaited projects of James Cameron’s most -awaited project Battle Angel. Alita: Battle Angel is a wonderful picture of science -fiction adventure genre we capture this movie first time at the box office in 2019 after collecting a gross quantity of 40.49 crores USD.

After doing this amazing work on the box office, each fan of this movie is waiting for the sequel to reach the theaters soon. This movie is based on the manga, and two release bare with us if you want to have a closer look at its sequel.

So without wasting any second, let’s take a look.

All about the movie Alita battle angel 2: the journey so far

The film doesn’t fulfill the anticipation of the production team yet, as the movie of Alita Battle Angel two got kind of reviews. This indicates that it would be tough to get the sequel of this film, as there is still a ray of hope for it that Disney may be interested in earning one sequel out of 45, But no need to drop hope.

The expected cast for the sequel

We are again becoming Christoph Waltz as the father of Alita Rosa Salazar as Alita, and Edward Norton. We do not have more updates on fresh faces for its sequel. We have to wait until the trailer launch for it. There is no indication about its release yet as in an interview

That is all we have with us about this science fiction movie Alita battle angel forthcoming sequel for now. Stay connected with pop culture occasions. Till then, keep reading upgrades and supporting us along with your love.