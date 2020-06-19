Home Hollywood Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
HollywoodMovies

Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
- Advertisement -

‘Alita: Battle Angel’ is based on a Japanese Manga Gunnm. It was the most anticipated movie from the previous two decades. James Cameron was working on this movie since 2000. Finally, when the movie was released in 2019, the film stunned everyone with exceptional visuals, narrative and it constructed a new universe for the audience.

The movie became a hit very quickly. The movie garnered mixed responses which still managed to earn a major hit at the box office. Let’s find out if there is going to be a sequel for this film or not.

Plot

The way, the very first portion of the movie ended, it looks like a bigger narrative is in the making. In the second part, we might see Alita discover more about this Zalem. Likely she will also try to get there and face the villain.

Also Read:   Black Panther 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Namor, And Everything We Know About The Sequel So Far

Nonetheless, in the Manga once Alita becomes a Motorball winner she works as a Hunter-Warrior. Though she loses her championship in a match against Jashugan. She is then trapped in a tough place by Nova where she has to kill Zapan to deliver back lately murdered Ido into life.

She is sentenced to death after doing this, just to be recruited by a Zalem spec-ops group who originally had given her a new body and set her up on those missions together with the greatest objective of murdering Nova. However, there could be some changes in this movie. What do you believe will happen if a sequel is made?

Also Read:   Alita Battle Angel 2 : Cast, Plot, Release Date And Every Other Details!
Also Read:   Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some New Updates!!!

Cast

As of this moment, the cast of the movie isn’t confirmed. However, based on the end of the first movie we are hoping to see Rosa Salazar as Alita, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Mahershala Ali as Vector, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Lana Condor as Koyomi, Jorge Lendeborg Jr as Tanji, Eiza Gonzalez as Nyssiana, Jeff Fahey as Mc Teague, Idara Victor as Nurse Gerhard and Rick Yune as Master Clive Lee.

Few other characters we may see are Michelle Rodriguez as Alita’s cyborg mentor Gelda, Jai Courtney as Jashugan the motor-ball champion, and Edward Norton as Nova.

Also Read:   Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Casting, Story And Everything You Should To Know

Release Date

The next part is possible as the first picture had an open ending. It left some items discovered.

However, nothing is supported by the creators and no such statement is made. Even if the next part is about the cards we aren’t likely to see it shortly. As the first part itself took about 20 years to come on displays we might need to wait for two to three years or more. We’ll allow you to know whether any statement is made.

Also Read:   Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, And More Latest Update

Trailer

As of this moment, there is no trailer for the sequel of the movie.

- Advertisement -
Anand mohan

Must Read

Altered Carbon Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Altered Carbon season 3 Establish Storyline and date information -- Altered carbon has been one of the sci-fi which has fascinated its Audiences bye...
Read more

Splatoon 3 : Release Date, Gameplay And More Other Latest Updates!!!

Gaming Anand mohan -
Splatoon may be a third-person shooter game that’s been created specifically for the Nintendo and Nintendo Shift. The game is directed at Yusuke Amano...
Read more

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Top Stories Anand mohan -
The Handmaid's Tale is your show to tune in to if you want a sneak glimpse in an alternate dystopian world. The sheer genius...
Read more

Carnival Row Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Amazon's popular fantasy series Carnival Row is set to return for a season 2. Created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, the series revolves...
Read more

The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

Top Stories Anand mohan -
NBC thriller The Blacklist continues to go strong after first launching in 2014. We've had 7 successful seasons and the 8th season is in...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
'Alita: Battle Angel' is based on a Japanese Manga Gunnm. It was the most anticipated movie from the previous two decades. James Cameron was...
Read more

Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Fantastic Beasts 3 is the new release to take place from the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise. However, it has been evident that Great Beasts...
Read more

Fast and Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
The ninth installment from the Fast and Furious franchise, F9 was among those things worth awaiting in 2020. Unfortunately, as a result of the...
Read more

Spider Man 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
This film is just one of the upcoming movies with huge ratings. The spider-man is released from the year of 2007 and dubbed in...
Read more

Black summer season 2 Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

Entertainment Sakshi Gupta -
Are you partial to TV drama series as it contains characters along with zombies? If this is so, then you’ve were given to have heard of this collection Black Summer!
Also Read:   'Alita Battle Angel 2' Release date of the cast, plot and lots more
It pictured a group of strangers who piled to locate outdoor the power. The...
Read more
© World Top Trend