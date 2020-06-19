Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

‘Alita: Battle Angel’ is based on a Japanese Manga Gunnm. It was the most anticipated movie from the previous two decades. James Cameron was working on this movie since 2000. Finally, when the movie was released in 2019, the film stunned everyone with exceptional visuals, narrative and it constructed a new universe for the audience.

The movie became a hit very quickly. The movie garnered mixed responses which still managed to earn a major hit at the box office. Let’s find out if there is going to be a sequel for this film or not.

Plot

The way, the very first portion of the movie ended, it looks like a bigger narrative is in the making. In the second part, we might see Alita discover more about this Zalem. Likely she will also try to get there and face the villain.

Nonetheless, in the Manga once Alita becomes a Motorball winner she works as a Hunter-Warrior. Though she loses her championship in a match against Jashugan. She is then trapped in a tough place by Nova where she has to kill Zapan to deliver back lately murdered Ido into life.

She is sentenced to death after doing this, just to be recruited by a Zalem spec-ops group who originally had given her a new body and set her up on those missions together with the greatest objective of murdering Nova. However, there could be some changes in this movie. What do you believe will happen if a sequel is made?

Cast

As of this moment, the cast of the movie isn’t confirmed. However, based on the end of the first movie we are hoping to see Rosa Salazar as Alita, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Mahershala Ali as Vector, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Lana Condor as Koyomi, Jorge Lendeborg Jr as Tanji, Eiza Gonzalez as Nyssiana, Jeff Fahey as Mc Teague, Idara Victor as Nurse Gerhard and Rick Yune as Master Clive Lee.

Few other characters we may see are Michelle Rodriguez as Alita’s cyborg mentor Gelda, Jai Courtney as Jashugan the motor-ball champion, and Edward Norton as Nova.

Release Date

The next part is possible as the first picture had an open ending. It left some items discovered.

However, nothing is supported by the creators and no such statement is made. Even if the next part is about the cards we aren’t likely to see it shortly. As the first part itself took about 20 years to come on displays we might need to wait for two to three years or more. We’ll allow you to know whether any statement is made.

Trailer

As of this moment, there is no trailer for the sequel of the movie.