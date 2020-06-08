Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Alita: Battle Angel is an action film with a cyberpunk narrative. Despite getting mixed reviews, the movie did pretty well.

The fan base of the film is rather a lot, so this is enough for a sequel to be made. The next part will be as interesting and exciting as the first component was.

So here is what we know about Alita: Battle Angel 2 and the programs that Cameron and Rodriguez have for the sequel.

Release Date

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is supported however, the official release date has not been announced yet. Fans of the movie are desperately waiting for the sequel. But just as with other series and movies, this one too would be impacted by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The production is right now on a fracture. So once they resume, we will be in a position to reveal the likely release date.

Cast

The significant cast of the prior part will be returning for the sequel too. This includes —

Rosa Salazar as Alita

Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren

Ed Skrein as Zapan

Keean Johnson as Hugo

Lana Condor as Koyomi

Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido

Mahershala Ali as Vector

Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka

Plot

The first part showcased Alita looking for her purpose in life. She had been contradictory to her unknown past, trying to deal with this. She also fell in love and dreamt of going to Zalem to pursue her dreams.

While the storyline of this sequel remains unknown as of now, however, the puzzles surrounding Alita and her centuries-long lifetime will probably be shown.

Trailer

The trailer will not be outside for quite a while. Considering that the release date hasn’t yet been disclosed yet and also the productions are going to be on the track after a time, therefore waiting patiently is all we could do for now.