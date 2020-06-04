Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Alita: Battle Angel is an American action genre film with a cyberpunk story. It’s based on a manga series Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro of 1990. The film released on January 31, 2019, in Odeon Leicester Square and again on February 14, 2019, in the United States.

Release Date:

The first film took around about 20 years for production. It had been decided to be made in 2003 but required a very long chunk of time to release. The sequel hasn’t received the comprehensive production tag as of this moment. There are speculations that the sequel can be expected to release by 2024. No launch date has been finalized nor has been in discussion. Given that the situation prevailing now on account of the pandemic epidemic, a further delay is also possible.

The Plot:

The story is about a cyborg called Alita. She wakes up in a new body with no remembrance or recollection of her past life. She goes on farther in her new life, endeavoring the unknowns reasons. She wants to break free fro the Iron City and visit Zelma to conquer advertisement kill the antagonist.

The plot of this sequel is unknown, however, when the outcome is something similar to the first film or near like Avatar, a wait is no issue.

Cast:

Most of the previous cast will come from the sequel, including:

Rosa Salazar as Alita

Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido

Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren

Mahershala Ali as Vector

Ed Skrein as Zapan

Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka

Keean Johnson as Hugo

Lana Condor as Koyomi

Trailer:

No trailer nor teaser was released yet. Even no rumors about there discharge are smelled. But by seeing the preview of the previous movie, the wait for the movie’s trailer or announcement is tough. Have you not watched the trailer of the previous film till today? Watch it below.