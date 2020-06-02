Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Alita Battle Angel released in 2019 was a blockbuster film presented by both celebrated directors James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez. It earned up to $404 million globally.

The movie sets an amazing benchmark in the mandatory category. It only came the last year and people who have started expecting a sequel to be released.

Alita discovered her strengths just after meeting him now since she has lost him, the directors need to collect their pace. She just began to feel herself Part 1 of this movie.

Since she only started to discover her strengths, the sequel could develop with more about her secrets. A brand new character Nova was seen to appear from the late film, his characters can be expected too.

Release Date

As of this moment, the officials have not confirmed the date for its launch of Anita Battle Angel 2. There’s absolutely no official teaser out on this date.

Due to this pandemic of the Corona Virus, the fans might have to wait for the sequel to launch because it might take some more time.

Cast

The final cast by the senior officials hasn’t been decided yet but starring roles from the Alita Battle can be observed again.

Rosa Salazar as Alita in Alita Battle Angel 2

Christopher Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido

Edward Norton as Nova

Marshella Ali playing as Vector

Ed Skrein acting as Zapan

Jackie Earle Haley acting as Haley

And more…

Plot And Trailer

It is too early by today to expect a preview of Alita Battle Angel 2 but what we might get to watch in the movie that this time is how Alita tries to learn more and more about herself. Whether she realizes some of her hidden powers or not everybody could be answered at Alita Battle Angel two this time.

What is interesting to note about Alita is being a cyborg Alita keeps demanding for food and Dr. Ido supplies her with the same but where does this food go? Can there be any waste that comes from a cyborg or not? That is a mystery no doubt.