Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Latest Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
James Cameron developed the cyberpunk action film titled Alita Battle Angel back in 2019. It’s affected by the manga series named Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro. It’s directed by Robert Rodriguez and throw stars such as Rosa Salazar, Jennifer Connelly, Christoph Waltz, Ed Skrein, Mahershala Ali, Keean Johnson, and Jackie Earle Haley.

The dream movie grossed over $404 million at the box office worldwide and also received positive reviews from the critics and audiences. There are also reports of the possible sequel of the film. So here are the things That You should know about Alita Battle Angel 2:

There are rumors of this sequel around soon after the launch of the first movie. But the second picture isn’t officially confirmed, however, there are many opportunities it will necessarily happen. Cameron and Rodriguez also promised they have loads of ideas for it. Additionally, the original movie was able to obtain acclaim from the critics and enjoy in the viewers, so it will take place in the future.

Release Date

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is confirmed yet, the official release date has not yet been declared. Fans of this film are awaiting the sequel. But just as with other series and films, this one could be affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

So once they resume, we will be in a position to reveal the likely release date.

Cast

We can anticipate these stars to Return from the sequel of Cyberpunk movie:
Rosa Salazar as Alita
Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyon Ido
Edward Norton as the enigmatic Nova
Rick Yune as Master Clive Lee

These stars will not return because those characters died in the first film:

Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren
Mahershala Ali as Vector
Ed Skrein as Zapan
Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka

Plot

Alita Battle Angel is based on Alita, a cyborg who wakes up in a body that is new with no memory of her previous life. We can expect that Alita will turn into a winner of the engine ball and then emerged in the city of puzzles.

Also Read:   Frozen 3 : Expected Plot, Release Date And Other Details!!!
