Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Updates!!!

Atila Battle Angel is a movie based on a Japanese Manga Called Gunnm. The manga was made to a live-action Hollywood film back in early 2019 and has been directed by Robert Rodriguez. The movie was a brainchild of James Cameron since 2000 and starred Rosa Salazar because of the primary protagonist. Fans have since waited for any news about the sequel of the film.

Here’s everything we know about the film, its sequel, and all the updates associated with it.

Release Date

The film had been released back in February 2019. Since the first movie was released, Disney was able to get Fox, and now it is determined by Disney to make the sequel.

Cast

The film had a pair of promising actors for their roles such as the like of

•Rosa Salazar as Alita

•Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido

•Jennifer Connelly as Chiren

•Mahershala Ali as Vector

•Ed Skrein as Zapan

•Jackie Earle Haley

•Keean Johnson as Hugo

And others

Plot

Set in the year 2563, the narrative of the movie is about Alita, a deactivated cyborg who’s revived. But since she could not recall anything of her previous life, she goes on a quest to find out who she is. Filmmaker James Camaron and Robert Rodriguez have speculated that film might even get’more than 1 sequel’ for a long moment. On 6 February 2019, they confirmed with a plan for a future installment of the movie. The first movie left a space for a sequel. During the final moments of the film, the main antagonist of all Alita is revealed, who’s Nova, a criminal high up in the Zalem. After Hugo dies, Alita vows to kill and find Nova. And thus movie ends with her embarking on a search to travel Zalem upwards and take her revenge. Thus, we could see Alita’s journey up Zalem, and her quench to kill Nova from the sequel.

We’ll keep you updated with more updates on Alita two in the future.