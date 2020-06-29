Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

So here’s everything you want to learn about sequel release of Alita battle angel 2, regardless of the mixed reviews of this cyberpunk film Alita: battle angel, it required up to $404.9 million worldwide and looking in its dedicated fanbase it’ll be enough to get the sequel to be made.

Some issues may arise due to Disney’s purchase for the fans, and following the film, now Disney will be the ability to decide whether the sequel will be got by it or not. As for today, there is neither the launch nor the trailer.

Release Date

A massive internet effort was coordinated by lovers, to get the potential sequel of this film back on the right track. Even the fanatics, also referred to as the Alita Army, launched the internet motion for two particular reasons. The end of the first movie laid the base for a bigger and broad franchise. The second reason is the very first movie was a blockbuster, giving hope that Alita: Battle Angel 2 would be higher than the original. No confirmed release date has been set by Fox 21st Century. Now that Fox has been obtained by Disney, production and release date can be found in the hands of Disney.

Plot

The first film left lovers heartbroken. The endgame couple, Alita and Hugo, weren’t the endgame. The passing of Hugo left fans disappointed and sad. Next, we saw Alita’s quest for vengeance. Dissatisfied with the end, fans are expecting a sequel. The first film gave a wide way for the future plot of this sequel. The sport motor ball shall hold the whole attention for Alita: Battle Angel 2. Additionally, it may be expected, the destruction of Zalem function as potential ending, and we may get to understand about Alita’s past life.

Cast

Rosa Salazar as Alita, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Mahershala Ali as Vector, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Keean Johnson as Hugo.