Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

Alita: Battle Angel 2 has as enough fan support behind it as there is for the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League to be released.

There’s been a petition for it since the theatrical release of Alita: Battle Angel in February 2019, and fans even funded a plane to fly over the Oscars red carpet in 2020.

Despite mixed reviews, Alita: Battle Angel took a decent $404.9 million worldwide, and given its dedicated fanbase, that would traditionally be enough for a sequel to be made.

James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez’s movie Alita Battle Angel has been an excellent hit live-action movie based on the manga Gunnm series.

However, last year, it launched, and lovers have been waiting anxiously to receive a sequel of it.

Luckily, James Cameron and Rodriguez do see Alita Battle Angel as a job to have lots of sequels of it. But is the facts about Alita Battle Angel 2.

RELEASE DATE

There is a series of Alita Battle Angel to occur and that too soon, but still, right now, everything has been put to keep as there’s a delay in its work because of the global spread COVID-19, and hence we’re awaiting the sequel to happen next year.

CAST

Rosa Salazar is reprising the role of Alita at Alita Battle Angel two, and joining her could be Christopher Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido (Alita’s estranged dad, bounty hunter, cyber scientist), Edward Norton as Nova and others to feature also.

PLOT

Alita loses her lover, Hugo, but has come to understand herself and her place in the world better, arising to become a Motorball champion and get her shot at turning to the strange city, Zalem, and its leader Nova. With stories advancing to encircle Alita’s centuries-long life, Cameron looked out that those haven’t been completely explained in Yukito Kishiro’s original manga.

There is only an assumption to expect a prequel to understand about her previous and Alita. Wait if this occurs or not.

