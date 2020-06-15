Home Movies Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date And Other Major Details That You...
Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date And Other Major Details That You Need To Know.

By- Ajeet Kumar
James Cameron came up with the cyberpunk action film titled Alita Battle Angel back in 2019. It is influenced by the manga series called Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro. Robert Rodriguez and throw stars directly it such as Ed Skrein, Jennifer Connelly, Christoph Waltz, Rosa Salazar, Mahershala Ali, Keean Johnson, and Jackie Earle Haley.

The dream movie grossed over $404 million at the box office and also received favorable reviews from viewers and the critics. There are reports of the possible sequel of the film. Here are

Can Be Alita Battle Angel 2 Happening?

There are rumors of the sequel after the release of the original film. Nevertheless, the second movie is not officially confirmed, but there are several chances it will occur. Cameron and Rodriguez also claimed that they have loads of ideas for this. Also, love from the audiences and the original film was able to obtain acclaim, so it will take place in the future.

Alita Battle Angel produced a massive fan base and everyone is demanding the sequel. They filed a petition for it; then, they revealed their support during the billboards in Los Angeles for its sequel. However, it is going to be the choice of Disney to make a sequel since Fox has been obtained by the mouse home, so let’s see what’s going to happen.

Who Can Return In Alita Battle Angel 2?

We can expect these stars to come back from Cyberpunk movie’s sequel:

  • Rosa Salazar as Alita
  • Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyon Ido
  • Edward Norton as the enigmatic Nova
  • Rick Yune as Master Clive Lee
Because these characters died in the first movie these celebrities Won’t return:

  • Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren
  • Mahershala Ali as Vector
  • Ed Skrein as Japan
  • Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka

What Will Happen In Alita Battle Angel 2?

Alita Battle Angel is centered on Alita, a cyborg who awakens in a body with no memory of her life. We can expect that Alita will become a winner of the engine ball and appeared in the town of puzzles.

Also Read:   Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know
