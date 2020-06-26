Home Hollywood Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date And Everything You Need To Know
HollywoodMovies

Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Alita: Battle Angel is an American cyberpunk action movie based on Japanese manga series Gunnm by Yukito Kishirofrom 1990s. The director of the movie is Robert Rodriguez and has been produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis have written the story of the movie.

The movie was released on February 14, 2019, in the United States. The movie revolves around a cyborg named Alita, who wakes up with a new body and has no idea and memories about her past. The budget for the production of the movie was set to $170 million, whereas the movie earned over $404 million on the box office worldwide.

Also Read:   Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

The movie has been produced by 20th Century Fox, Lightstorm Entertainment, Troublemaker Studios, and TSG Entertainment, and the distributing rights to the movie are with 20th Century Fox.

Alita Battle Angel 2 release date

In an interview, the movie producer stated that they have plans to make a sequel to the movie. However, no such information has been made available. The movie has not yet been renewed. According to some sources, there are chances that the movie might not get renewed due to the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

Also Read:   Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to be premiered on November 20, 2020

However, no confirmation has been made regarding the same yet. Rumors have been floating around all over the internet regarding the renewal of the show.

Also Read:   Alita Battle Angel 2 : Cast, Plot, Release Date And Every Other Details!

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.

Stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Fuller House Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Should Know

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Fuller House is a network television show. It comes under the Sitcom. The head supporting the series is Jeff Franklin. This show airs on...
Read more

Netflix’s Designated Survivor Season 4: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And More Updates

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Politics has always been a matter of deep concern and importance to people. The American political drama TV series designated survivor is no different....
Read more

TCL 10LAmong the planet’s worst feelings is thinking you seeking to get a new purchase and actually confirming that reality

In News Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
TCL 10LAmong the planet's worst feelings is thinking you seeking to get a new purchase and actually confirming that reality.
Also Read:   Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More
TCL 10L If it comes to...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All New Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The teen drama Outer banks left us yearning. A literary love the summertime tan, and sun-drenched vacation, we were craving for it. With murder...
Read more

Researchers Have Observed Dolphins Teaching Each Other New Behaviors

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Scientists have observed dolphins teaching each other new behaviors. The action of'shelling' or trapping fish from massive cubes can disperse throughout groups of dolphins since...
Read more

Indiana jones 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
We all love adventurous movies, don't we? At least I do. Indiana Jones is an American movie franchise based on the adventures of Dr....
Read more

The marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And All Information Here

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 The fun-based story about a girl who finds her passion and interest in something. It brings brilliant shows with...
Read more

House of cards Season 7. Is it cancelled?

Netflix Aryan Singh -
House of Cards is an American political thriller drama television series created by Beau Willimon. This American TV show is based on a novel...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
Alita: Battle Angel is an American cyberpunk action movie based on Japanese manga series Gunnm by Yukito Kishirofrom 1990s. The director of the movie...
Read more

Barry Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All New Updates

HBO Ajeet Kumar -
The previous season of popular series on HBO"Barry" ended with the suspense and thrill between Fuches's escape and telling Gene it was done by...
Read more
© World Top Trend