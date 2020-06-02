Alexa And Katie Season 4 : Release Date, Plot And Some Other Details!!

- Advertisement -

Alexa and Katie, an American sitcom is an applaudable production. The story is based on the friendship of two women during their high school years. It touches upon the sensitive issue of a girl battling cancer and the panic surrounding it.

The Plot

Alexa and Katie is a family-friendly show and does not necessarily touch the profound dark side of reality(yet). Nonetheless, it focuses on the travel embarked by the women and their families.

The very first episode of the series shows Alexa Mendoza being discharged out of the hospital after her initial treatment for Leukaemia, together with her best friend Katie Cooper right by her side. They are ecstatic to start their freshmen year in high school. Alexa is quickly disheartened as she loses her hair. In solidarity, Katie shaves her head too, and thus escalates the plot and their trip to hair thinning, and wearing wigs and beanies.

Release Date

We know that Alexa and Katie are publishing on June 13, 2020. In this year we’ll see the duo in their final year of high school, thinking of their future, and putting the past behind them.

We might see a glimpse of their journeys unraveling together, accepting their lives, planning their futures, and their lives by themselves.

Alexa will need to figure a way to put the back of her cancer behind her, and Katie will maybe be seen attempting to make a balance between another step in her life and encouraging Alexa.

The episode starts with the women shaving off their heads. Katie subsequently goes to purchase them both a wig and it’s way over budget, which angers Jeniffer (Katie’s mommy ). She does not want Alexa to understand about her money troubles, so she purchases the wigs, anyway. When Alexa finds out she purchases her own to save Katie in the trouble.

The girls have a strong strategy towards battling Alexa’s cancer but the wigs that they bought from the show are too pricey.