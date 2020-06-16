Home Hollywood Aladdin 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything...
Aladdin 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
Disney Pictures’ musical fantasy film, “Aladdin,” released on May 8, 2019, in Grand Rex and on May 24, 2019, in the United States.

This live-action was directed by Guy Ritchie and is loosely based on Disney’s 1992 animated film of the same name.

It is based on the folk tale associated with “The Arabian Nights” but with changes.

This film became the ninth – highest-grossing film of 2019 as it grossed one billion dollars worldwide. It was also praised for its musical score, cast, costume performance, and many other features. After the smashing success of “Aladdin,” fans are waiting for its sequel. So, let’s see what information we have about Aladdin 2.

Release date of “Aladdin” 2

It is reported that the sequel of Aladdin (2019) is in its early development phase, and Gatins, as well as Berloff, have been hired to write the sequel.

The scriptwriting is not yet completed, so it is futile even to predict when the production work will start. Moreover, this pandemic has temporarily paused the working of the entire entertainment industry.

In 2016, Disney announced the arrival of Aladdin. By that time, the scriptwriting was completed, and Ritchie was also chosen as a director, but the film released in 2019. Observing this, it can be predicted that the film is not going to release before 2023.

The expected plot of “Aladdin 2”

The main plot of “Aladdin” (2019) was similar to Disney’s 1992 animated film of the same name, but of course, it takes a lot of liberties from the animated classic. Unlike Disney’s 1992 Aladdin, in this 2019 movie, Jafar drags Lago with him in the lamp.

The sequel may be associated with the arrival of Jafar, but so far, no information about the plot has been shared.

The cast of “Aladdin” 2

Guy Ritchie is coming back as the director for the sequel of Aladdin. The cast of Aladdin is likely to include Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, and many others from the previous season.

Stay with us for further updates.

