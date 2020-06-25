AirPods New Features: The Ability To Seamlessly Switch Between Devices

- Advertisement -

Apple’s yearly developer’s conference kicked off on Monday, together with WWDC 2020, offering lots of exciting announcements for Apple products such as tons of new features coming to iOS 14.

As part of the massive dawn of software updates, Apple unveiled some changes which will also impact its famous AirPods line of wireless earbuds.

One of the modifications, AirPods will now be able to switch between devices seamlessly.

Apple’s annual developer’s conference went for the first time this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Being forced to shake the demonstration format a bit up didn’t change the simple fact that Apple had plenty to chat about as usual throughout WWDC 2020, which kicked off.

For instance, the organization unveiled a new firmware upgrade for the popular AirPods of the company, such as an ability to move between your Apple devices.

It came about one hour to the demonstration that kicked off with Apple CEO Tim Cook getting things started with a somber acknowledgment of the recent protests across the country, as well as the Black Lives Issue movement in general, and the way Apple devices are facilitating efforts like these — bring people closer together, yes, but also recording how radically the world is shifting with firsthand video captured by consumers, among other things.

We have already walked through some of the WWDC 2020 highlights so much, such as software updates coming to iPads, as well as the Apple Watch.

The AirPods firmware upgrade — which Apple did not provide a release date — includes a new surround sound attribute for AirPods Professional users. They will bring spatial audio, which will keep surround sound in sync as you go around.

AirPods will also sound without the user needing to disconnect and reconnect to devices, as noted. Should you get a call, AirPods will switch back to your iPhone.

Both frequent AirPods, as well as AirPods Pro users, will get the automated switching feature. For an example of how this will work, say you’re listening to the sound in your iPhone and then move on to your notebook. At that point, the audio would switch to offer you the sound coming from your PC.