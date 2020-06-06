Home TV Series Netflix Afterlife Season two: Filming, Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update
Afterlife Season two: Filming, Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

By- Sunidhi
After Life is a British dark comedy, drama tv series created, produced, and directed by Ricky Gervais, who is a famous personality also. It released on 8 March 2019 on Netflix. The second series premiered on 24 April 2020.

After Life Season 2 is scheduled to debut on 24 April 2020, as the release date was as of late reported. The initial season had six episodes. However, the scene check of the succeeding season isn’t yet known.

After Life was filmed in Hemel Hempstead, looking in the show like a surprisingly sunshiny city in England. This famous town in Hertfordshire, near Luton, is part of the Greater London urban area

The official trailer for the series was released on April 10. On 24 April, Netflix released all episodes of the series. There are six episodes in the second season also.

After Life Season 2 Cast

  •  Ricky Gervais
  •  Tom Basden
  • Diane Morgan
  • Mandeep Dhillon
  • Ashley Jensen
  • David Bradley
  •  Kerry Godliman
  •  Paul Kaye
  • Tim Plester
  • Tommy Finnegan
  • Thomas Bastable
  •  Penelope Wilton

The pattern follows the skeptical paper columnist Tony. He had an ideal life and great direct until his better half, Lisa, passed on from heart disease. He couldn’t adjust up to the deplorable occasion and attempted to grasp a thoughtless and destructive character. He some way or another, got decided to resist the world by saying and doing whatever he loves or things right. He expects such actions to be a type of superpower. Be that as it may, the story turns up being trickier than he thought when his loved ones attempt to forgive the pleasant person in Tony, which he used to be.

