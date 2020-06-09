- Advertisement -

After a virtually three-month lockdown on account of the coronavirus, states are starting to reopen

Some activities which have an inherently high risk of distributing the coronavirus contain drinking in a pub, music concerts, buffets, and physical sports such as basketball.

Walking outside in Chicago before today, the landscape looked markedly different than it did just a couple of weeks ago.

Chicago, of course, isn’t alone. Over the past couple of days, several cities have loosened up stay-at-home directives as states slowly but surely reopen.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, remains an ongoing concern. Although the virus peaked in several major U.S.

cities, it is essential to remain attentive and adhere to social distancing guidelines to prevent another wave from getting a foothold.

With the nation now coming back up, MLive lately talked to four doctors —

each of whom has a background in infectious illness and avoidance —

to glean which type of areas and actions individuals may want to steer clear of for the time being.

The physicians pointed to five variables when considering how insecure a given activity might be:

Whether inside or outside, proximity to others, exposure time, the odds of compliance, and individual risk level.

Outdoor activities are generally safer

; they stated because the virus becomes less concentrated outdoors and doesn’t get recirculated around as they might indoors.

Beyond that, the physicians assembled a record of 36 recreational pursuits and rated them by their associated coronavirus risk.

Along with also the riskiest action, not surprisingly, is drinking in a pub. One doctor, in particular, said pubs, signifies a 10/10 in terms of risk.

Other activities the doctors cautioned to prevent include big music concerts, sports stadiums, gyms, and entertainment parks.

In effect, any outdoor or indoor place that tends to have a higher density of individuals may be breeding ground for the coronavirus to spread.

One frequently asked question involves safety related to flying.

To this end, planes were given a hazard score of 5/10. Interestingly, there was not just a consensus about the issue:

There were varying views on the safety of flying in a plane during a pandemic —

two experts called it medium risk, one said it’s low risk, and another side is high risk.

There is a lot up in the air regarding what measures might become standard for drivers from masking to removing the center seat to remove surfaces.

“That is pretty safe; the atmosphere is well filtered on planes,” Cunningham explained. “As long as someone’s not sick, I will provide that a 3.”

Emig said the issue is that most people don’t wear masks correctly.

And plane trips can pack plenty of people together for long spans —

that is why she considers airplanes are a higher risk.

If you’re curious about how different safe activities are, while it’s going to the beach or attending a backyard barbecue, you’ll want to take a look at the complete list over here.

A related note; the CDC director recently said that people in the U.S. aren’t taking the coronavirus seriously.

“We’re anxious that our public health message is not resonating,” Robert Redfield reported this week.

“We continue to try to figure out how to penetrate the message together with different groups.”