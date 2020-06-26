Abby Hatcher Season 1 Netflix Release Date & All Updates

- Advertisement -

Abby Hatcher is a Canadian CGI-animated television series. The initial announcement about the series came back in May 2019. The development has been updating the progress of the series through various press releases and social media blog posts to reach the maximum audience. Fans are extremely excited and looking forward to the release date of the animated television series. In this article, I’ll discuss Abby Hatcher’s release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Rob Hoegee, directed by Kyran Kelly. It follows the educational genre. Executive producers of the series are Jonah Stroh and Cynthia Taylor, Rob Hoegee, Jennifer Dodge, and Ronnen Harary, Frank Falcone, and Mary Bredin, Toni Stevens, Producers for Guru Studio Christine Davis, Martin Sal. Production companies producing the animated television series are Guru Studio, Spin Master Entertainment, TVOKids, and Nickelodeon Animation Studio. The series has completed the second season of the series consisting of 33 episodes.

Abby Hatcher Season 1 Netflix Release Date?

Abby Hatcher Season 1 will be released in Netflix on July 1, 2020.

These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Abby Hatcher season 1. However, we’ll update this part once the announcement drops from the development,

Who Are The Cast Included In Abby Hatcher?

The development has been updating the cast details of the series through social media posts and press releases. Fans are already excited to see their favorite cast once again on vacation. As we all know, the voice cat plays an important role in deciding the success and reach off the animation series. We have gathered the voice cast from the internet sources.

Following are the cast included in Abby Hatcher

Abby Hatcher voiced by Macy Drouin,

Bozzly voiced by Wyatt White,

Princess Flug voiced by Michela Luci,

Teeny Terry voiced by Jacob Soley,

Otis voiced by Christian Dal Dosso,

Curly voiced by Sophie Cullingan,

Mo and Bo voiced by Laaibah Alvi and Leo Orgil, respectively,

Harriet Bouffant voiced by Hattie Kragten,

The Squeaky Peepers

Flugtilda voiced by Emma Berman,

Grumbles voiced by Kaden Stephen,

Mumbles,

Chef Jeff voiced by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee,

Miranda Hatcher voiced by Josette Jorge,

Lex Hatcher voiced by Terry McGurrin,

Melvin voiced by Christian Campbell

Mrs. Melvin voiced by Kim Roberts,

Mr. Melvin voiced by Mac Heywood,

Judge Thorn voiced by Catherine Disher,

Wai Po voiced by Jane Luk,

Elvin

Sparkles

Portia