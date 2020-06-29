A Piece Of Your Mind Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Story And Other Necessary Details

- Advertisement -

The ‘A Piece of Your Mind,’ though follows a Not-so-complex storyline and less or more a motif that was simpler, has caught the attention of teens effectively—also titled as,’ Half of a Half’ succeeded in providing out emotions to its spectators.

The first season of the series has been directed by Lee Sang Yeob, while Lee Sook Yun has performed the screenwriting. A number of manufacturing companies, including Studio Dragon, The Unicorn, and Movie Rock, are in charge of producing the series. In this guide, we’re likely to explore the launch date of the next season of the series, along with its cast, storyline, and other necessary details.

A Piece Of Your Mind Season 2 Release Date

In the event the series at all have revived, we might expect it to premiere in March 2021. But, there is no word for the occurrence of a sequel of’A Piece’. The Destiny of the sequel is dependent upon its own requirement since if there’s no need for the series, the series received ratings from the audiences and may not be revived. This series’ first Season is supposed to broadcast 12 episodes with a runtime of 70 minutes and premiered on March 23, 2020. The series initially comprised 16 episodes however is shortened to 12 due to low ratings.

The show airs on tvN Station at 9:00 pm in South Korea. The ideal approach is by turning into it whenever necessary and owning the subscription rights of the channel. You Can watch the show on Viki alongside English subtitles, which facilitates the viewers to watch the episodes without the episodes of any problem.

A Piece of Your Mind Season 2 Cast

Jung Hae In played the role of Moon Ha Won, as Chae Soo Bin in the role of Han Seo Woo and an intelligence developer, as a classical recording engineer, would be the protagonist of the show.

Nam Da Reum is cast as Ha Won, while Kim Sung Kyu as Kang In Wook and Lee Ha Na as Moon Soo Ho is also part of this show. The show comprises of several encouraging projects including Lee Sang Hee as Jeon Eun Joo, Park Joo Hyun as Kim Ji Soo, Kang Bong Sung as Kim Chang Seob, Kim Noo Ri as Choi Soo Ji, Kim Jung Woo as Kim Hoon, Woo Ji Hyun as Bae Jin Hwan, Hong Woo Jin as Min Joon, Lee Seung Joon as Choi Jin Moo and Lee Jung Eun as Kim Min Jung.

Even Though the official Cast of’A Piece of Your Mind’ season 2 is not finalized yet, we expect the show to be led by the same cast. On the other hand, the show’s founders will give the final word.

A Piece of Your Mind Season 2 Storyline

The South Korean romantic comedy tv show, ‘A Piece of Your Mind’ revolves around Moon Ha Won, the founder of M&bull company, a deep, calm and a kind-hearted person, and Han Seo Woo, who is a woman with a glowing and positive personality, despite having some issues with her loved ones and her life. Solving mathematics problem sums makes her feel better if she is upset. You have to watch the show to understand how they match and develop an ending affection.

There Is not any news about the narrative of the following Season because the first Season is broadcasting, with its episode to be outside on April 28, 2020.