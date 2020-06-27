Home TV Series A Piece of Your Mind Season 2: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot...
A Piece of Your Mind Season 2: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
A Piece of Your Mind came out in 2020. It’s a South Korean tv show featuring Jung Hae-in, Chae Soo-bin, Lee Ha-na, and Kim Sung-kyu. It aired on tvN on March 23 and went on streaming till April 28, 2020.

This drama series brings the romance of a solid techie and a computer programmer.
The first season was released in March 2020, gathered decent opinions. Season 1 proved to be a hit, and fans are currently waiting for season two.

A Piece of Your Mind Season 2 Release Date

If The series has revived, we may expect it to premiere in March 2021. There is no word for the occurrence of a sequel of’A Piece’. The Fate of the sequel depends on its own requirement. The show received low ratings from the audiences and may not be renewed since there’s no need for the show. This series’ first season is assumed to air 12 episodes with a runtime of 70 minutes and was released on March 23, 2020. The series initially comprised of 16 episodes but is shortened to 12, due to low ratings.

The show airs every Monday and Tuesday on tvN Station at 9:00 pm in South Korea. The best way is by possessing the subscription rights of the channel and turning into it if necessary. You Can watch the series on Viki alongside English subtitles, which eases the audiences to watch the episodes without any problem’s episodes.

A Piece of Your Mind Season 2 Cast

Jung Hae In, Playing with Moon Ha Won’s character, as Chae Soo Bin uses Han Seo Woo and an intelligence programmer, are the protagonist.

Nam While Kim Sung Kyu as Kang In Wook and Lee Ha Na as Moon Soo Ho is a part of the cast of the series, da Reum is cast as Ha Won. The series comprises of several supporting casts including Lee Sang Hee as Jeon Eun Joo, Park Joo Hyun as Kim Ji Soo, Kang Bong Sung as Kim Chang Seob, Kim Noo Ri as Choi Soo Ji, Kim Jung Woo as Kim Hoon, Woo Ji Hyun as Bae Jin Hwan, Hong Woo Jin as Min Joon, Lee Seung Joon as Choi Jin Moo and Lee Jung Eun as Kim Min Jung.

Even though the official Cast of’A Piece of Your Mind’ season 2 isn’t finalized, we expect the show to be led by the cast. On the other hand, the founders of the show will provide the word.

What’s the trailer and plot for A Piece Of Your Mind season two?

A’s trailer for season 2 Piece Of Your Head is far from its launch. Its storyline might Bring Seo Woo love how she deals with and to evolve it. Whether the love story gets started or it stays one-sided is what we will see in A Piece.

