A Piece of Your Mind Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast And What is the plot and trailer

By- Vikash Kumar
A Piece Of Your Head is the new South Korean drama series that brings the story of a computer programmer love with one another. Fans are eagerly waiting to know if there’s one season inline or not, although it published its first season in March and overall got an average response from the viewers. So, are we getting season 2 of A Piece?

A Piece of Your Mind Season 2 Release Date

If The series at all have revived, we might expect it to premiere in March 2021. However, there is no word for the existence of a sequel of’A Piece’. The fate of this sequel is dependent upon its demand since if there’s no demand for the show, the show received low ratings from the audiences and might not be renewed. This series’ first season was released on March 23, 2020, and is supposed to air 12 episodes with a runtime of 70 minutes approximately. The series originally comprised of 16 episodes but is shortened to 12, due to low ratings.

The show airs every Monday and Tuesday on tvN Station at 9:00 pm in South Korea. The best way is by possessing the channel’s subscription rights and turning to it whenever necessary. You can watch the show on Viki along with English subtitles, which facilitates the global viewers to watch the episodes without any problem’s episodes.

A Piece of Your Mind Season 2 Cast

Jung Hae In, playing the character of Moon Ha Won, as Chae Soo Bin at Han Seo Woo’s use and an intelligence developer would be the protagonist.

Nam While Kim Sung Kyu as Kang In Wook and Lee Ha Na as Moon Soo Ho is a part of the cast of the series; da Reum is cast as young Ha Won. The show comprises of a number of supporting casts including Lee Sang Hee as Jeon Eun Joo, Park Joo Hyun as Kim Ji Soo, Kang Bong Sung as Kim Chang Seob, Kim Noo Ri as Choi Soo Ji, Kim Jung Woo as Kim Hoon, Woo Ji Hyun as Bae Jin Hwan, Hong Woo Jin as Min Joon, Lee Seung Joon as Choi Jin Moo and Lee Jung Eun as Kim Min Jung.

Although the official Cast of’A Piece of Your Mind’ season 2 is not finalized yet, we expect the cast will lead the show. However, the show’s founders will, of course, give the final word.

What is the plot and trailer for A Piece Of Your Mind season 2?

A’s trailer for season 2 Piece Of Your Head is far from its launch. Its plot, however, may Bring Seo Woo love how she deals with and to evolve it. Whether the love story gets started or it remains one-sided is what We are going to see in A Piece.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

