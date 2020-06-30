Home TV Series A Piece of Your Mind Season 2: Launch Date Of The Next...
A Piece of Your Mind Season 2: Launch Date Of The Next Season Of The Series And Its Cast, Storyline, And Other Details

By- Vikash Kumar
The ‘A Piece of Your Mind,’ though follows a motif and more or less a simpler story, has captured the attention of teens efficiently –also called,’ Half of a Half’ succeeded in providing out emotions.

The first Season of this series was directed by Lee Sang Yeob, while Lee Sook Yun has played the screenwriting. A Number including The Unicorn, Studio Dragon, and Movie Rock, are responsible for producing the set. In this guide, we are likely to explore the launch date of the next Season of the series and its cast, storyline, and other details.

A Piece of Your Mind Season 2 Release Date

If The series at all have revived, we might expect it to premiere in March 2021. However, there is no word for the existence of a sequel of’A Piece of Your Mind’. The fate of the sequel is dependent only upon its own demand since the Show received low ratings from the spectators and may not be renewed if there is no demand for the series. The first season of this series premiered on March 23, 2020, and is supposed to air 12 episodes with a runtime of 70 minutes approximately, per episode. The series initially comprised of 16 episodes but is shortened to 12, due to low ratings.

The show airs every Monday and Tuesday on tvN Channel at 21:00 pm in South Korea. The perfect way to see the series is by possessing the channel’s subscription rights and turning to it if necessary. You can watch the past episodes of the Show along with English subtitles, which also facilitates the viewers to watch the episodes with no problem on Viki.

A Piece of Your Mind Season 2 Cast

Jung Hae In Played with Moon Ha Won’s role, as Chae Soo Bin in the role of an intelligence developer and Han Seo Woo, as a classical recording engineer, would be the Show’s protagonist.

While Kim Sung Kyu, as Kang is part of this Show, Nam Da Reum is cast as Ha Won. The Show comprises of several supportive projects such as Lee Sang Hee as Jeon Eun Joo, Park Joo Hyun as Kim Ji Soo, Kang Bong Sung as Kim Chang Seob, Kim Noo Ri as Choi Soo Ji, Kim Jung Woo as Kim Hoon, Woo Ji Hyun as Bae Jin Hwan, Hong Woo Jin as Min Joon, Lee Seung Joon as Choi Jin Moo and Lee Jung Eun as Kim Min Jung.

Despite the Fact That the Official Cast of ‘A Piece of Your Mind’ season 2 isn’t finalized yet, we expect the same cast to leads the series. On the other hand, the word will be given by the founders of the Show.

A Piece of Your Mind Season 2 Storyline

The South Korean romantic comedy television series, ‘A Piece of Your Mind’ revolves around Moon Ha Won, the founder of M&bull company, a serious, calm and a kind-hearted individual, and Han Seo Woo, who’s a girl with a bright and positive character, in spite of having some problems with her family and her social life. Mathematics problem sums that are solving makes her feel better she’s upset. You will need to see the Show to know how they produce and meet an ending affection for one another.

There Is no news about the storyline of the next Season since the first Season is broadcasting, with its finale episode to be out on April 28, 2020.

Codenamed Sabrina, google's long-rumored Android TV participant, might be shown on July 8 in the search giant's Smart Home Summit.

That is the only speculation...
