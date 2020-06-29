- Advertisement -

A massive fireball appeared in the skies over several southern US states in the early morning of June 19th.

Eyewitnesses report seeing a massive streak after by a bright flash and then a boom.

It is unclear if any portions of the space rock made it into Earth. (A massive fireball)

If you happened to be hanging about outdoors in the early morning hours of June 19th and a resident of Oklahoma, or Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Arkansas, you might have been treated to a breathtaking skywatching event. (A massive fireball)

A fireball appeared in the skies and was visible. Scientists have now been pulling reports from across the area, and we have some movie of the vent to feast our eyes.

The American Meteorological Society that tracks sightings of objects in the heavens has compiled nearly two dozen accounts from this one event. If you’re outside in the time that it could have been quite hard to miss, as we could see from the video. (A massive fireball)

The fireball exploded as they enter our atmosphere, in the sky, which isn’t unusual for space rocks. The object nears Earth is frequently enough to cause the stones to explode, the stress, friction, and heat generated. (A massive fireball)

We may see the fireball streaking across the skies before it abruptly flashes. That is the big boom, and the space rock broke into several smaller pieces. A few of those chunks may have survived the trip impacted the Earth, though there have not been any reports of damage or accidents due to the event. (A massive fireball)

Eyewitnesses reported hearing matters linked to the fireball, including a boom such as a”cannon,” a fair description of a fireball detonating in the skies above. (A massive fireball)

One witness reported what he saw into the AMS:

I moved out to see storms coming into Wichita from the west’s lighting. Following a flash of illumination, the skies lite up the atmosphere and turn color. I saw the fireball come over my house from the south. Up half-burned in the sky after passing over my property. (A massive fireball)

I have never seen a meteor light up the skies before. It reminded me when a transformer blew but lighted up the whole sky. Lite the outside up some. It seems like it was on an even route also not real high up.

As finding chunks of space rock which produce it to Earth’s surface may mean big bucks hunters are excited about the event. Still, there’s no promise that entry was survived by any portions of this stone to the air, so searching for the probable remnants can be challenging. (A massive fireball)