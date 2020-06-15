A closer look at Apple News and Flipboard

- Advertisement -

In the age of this coronavirus and with other major news reports reshaping our world today, including all from Trump administration policies into the Black Lives Matter movement, mobile programs like Apple News and Flipboard are becoming more useful than ever before.

Within this post, we will have a better look at the qualities of both to aid you in potentially decide which is right for you.

Both are fantastic newsreader programs, but there are several vital differences.

Scrolling through the Apple News app in my iPhone XR the other day — just one of the many distinct drivers of traffic for this site out of the usual suspects such as Google and social networks.

It struck me just how far I had come to rely on apps aside from Twitter from the era of the coronavirus to stay informed about news, in addition to pop culture and other things I care about. Where Twitter has descended to a dumpster fire of idiocy, racism, misogyny, and, overall, an efficient clearinghouse for peoples’ opinions and witticisms which are not that helpful to me at the end of the afternoon, news aggregator apps (like Apple News, as well as Flipboard) fulfill a need for a news junkie like me, in that I don’t have to wade through people’s opinions and articles to obtain the news I care about. Scroll via Apple News or page through Flipboard, and the story is… there, ready and waiting.

I’m going to compare and contrast Flipboard and Apple News because both have made strides compared to where they were only a year or so ago. As I alluded to before, this is a historical moment we’re living in right now, characterized by news events that are upending life around the world (the COVID-19 pandemic and the Dark Lives Matter movement and protests serving as two recent examples). Point being, these apps both do a fantastic job of helping people make sense of what is going on right now and keeping up with your passions and interests. Let’s dive in and take a look. (Apple News and Flipboard)

I will start with Apple News. For both app-specific segments below, I need to add, I’m going to encompass recent improvements and upgrades linked to the program, in addition to some of my thoughts after spending a lot of time working with each (the ideas laid out for no specific order). Notice: Apple News is available to folks who use Macs, iPhones, and iPads, while Flipboard is available to both iOS and Android users (in addition to supplying a Web version). (Apple News and Flipboard)

Apple News

Fast Facts: Apple News comes back on new iPhones and iPads and is also available as a desktop app for Macs. It’s a free app, but there’s also a subscription grade branded as Apple News+ that costs $9.99/month.

Is it worth the purchase price? I’m a news junkie, and my reply to that question is that it could be for a lot of folks. For example, that cost gets you access to countless magazines and a few newspapers, such as The Wall Street Journal.

Along with the Apple News+ yearly price is a fraction of the regular monthly subscription price for your WSJ alone, not to mention Apple also throws in other reliable news products such as The Los Angeles Times within this offering. Meanwhile, in terms of updates coming to the app, Apple is seemingly moving toward adding sound versions of stories within the program so that you may listen to them instead of just reading them, but you can do this now if you want.

Save an Apple News narrative into the fantastic Pocket program, click the headphones icon and then press play. Voila. Another thing to know: Apple is also reportedly considering a mega-bundle subscription bundle, which could consist of Apple subscription-based services like Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple News+. Depending on where Apple costs that, if we do finally get anything, that might be a great deal.

What I enjoy, and that which I do not: Apple News is arrayed in the design of vertical scrolling, which I love and making it easy to acquire through content fast. To save stories for reading later, I tend to use the Apple News app’s”Saved Stories” feature, since it’s much quicker to tap that and then leave a story saved within the program, instead of drawing numerous occasions to keep a story into something like Pocket, but that is not a significant deal.

I also like how nicely Apple News” supposes” stories that I’ll like. I click the thumbs-up button often on stories that I want to see more when Apple News has put together a dud of a story in my feed I don’t care about, and over time, there were only rare cases. One thing I do not enjoy: Stories are presented based on the topic as well as both recency.

As you scroll, you wo observe the latest stories from everything you are following. Apple News combines things as you scroll right down to categories — significance, here are the latest technology stories from your sources, and following is a selection of recent reports from one of your supported outlets such as Bloomberg, and here are a couple other contemporary tales from all of your resources that we think you’ll enjoy. I’m not a fan of that. I’d instead view stories across each of the sources I am following.

Yet another thing I’ll say before diving into Flipboard. There’s a setting within Apple News that you can turn off or on based on whether you’d love to see only stories from sources you are after, or if you want Apple News to utilize the references you’re following to figure what else from the information spectrum you might want to see. By way of instance, I follow Rolling Stone magazine in Apple News, and the program, viewing that, often shows me fascinating music stories from sources I don’t follow.

Flipboard: (Apple News and Flipboard)

Fast Facts: Flipboard has existed for approximately ten years now, debuting back in the afternoon as one of the most gorgeous, smooth, and helpful programs on the iPad. Steve Jobs himself revisited the Flipboard team’s office in the afternoon, where the application was shown off by CEO Mike McCue, to the pleasure of Steve.

As I recall the story I heard about this encounter, Steve watched the way to”reverse” through stories from sources you’re after, and it inspired the Apple CEO to launch into an account about… I believe it was a particular fish market in Japan. He had been making a point about how storytellers are essential to help areas like that life and endure.

Anyhow, the gap between Flipboard and Apple News is the user interface. The standard way you utilize Flipboard is by”flipping” a tile-like story upward, so you cycle through stories like that one at one time.

That can be both a weakness and strength of this app. Since, on the iPhone, at least (I will visit the Flipboard iPad program in a minute, which is somewhat different), the program puts one story at a time in front of you, which forces you to listen to it more. Publishers, so do advertisers, and no doubt loves that, but it does not make for the kind of fast scrolling you can do in an app such as Apple News to catch up on information.

Along these lines, however, Flipboard was analyzing a significant change in its layout, which is the most significant change in its existence thus far. Check out my interview from earlier this year but, bottom line, now you can play with a setting that gives you a scrolling feed onto the iPhone to get Flipboard. The app is somewhat different there, as you page through your Flipboard app, it is possible to see stories at a time on the screen, unlike on the iPhone. Having said all that, it is supremely simple for me to have lost in my Flipboard (not flailing, I mean, just caught up in all the fantastic content), although I don’t always have time for it.

What I enjoy, and that which I don’t: There is so much to like about Flipboard if those kinds of information apps are up to your alley. Towards the top of my mind, should you run into any issues, there’s a helpful feature that allows you to talk to someone to work through your difficulty right there within the app. No waiting for a day or two to get an email answered. If you mention McCue and you like the program or need to whine about something, should you do it on Twitter, you receive a quick reply. In my opinion, he’s one of the most accessible (and most excellent) technology CEOs. Assess in case you do not believe me his Twitter mentions.

Flipboard is the option in the event you also care about local news. If you reside in any of 50 major US cities, you can follow a number of these and Flipboard will unite local newspapers, radio, and TV stations, as well as blogs, to get a 24/7 feed highlighting everything from information to real estate, dining, sports, traffic, and more.

“For instance,” Flipboard explains in a blog post from a few days back, “people who follow Kansas City will visit (at the time of the writing) bits about local protests, the present coronavirus count, and thunderstorms in the area.”

One thing I don’t enjoy — this could be my fault since I have not”tuned” my Flipboard as far as I’ve my Apple News program — but despite the resources I am following on Flipboard, I feel that the program makes some odd”guesses” about stories I’ll want to see a little more often than Apple News does.

I started my Flipboard”Cover Stories” pane just this morning and saw at least one parenting-related narrative (Flipboard ought to have no signal I’m considering that) as well as one or two about India (I reside in the US). However, Flipboard does a much better job of Apple News, I believe, of not letting things I take care of slide through the cracks. I mean, I am after the same sources on both Flipboard and Apple News, and I will often see a story that I take care of on Flipboard (and I’m happy I saw it there) not show up at all in my Apple Newsfeed.

Bottom line

I am hard-pressed to pick a winner between the two of these apps. I may give a small edge to Flipboard here because of the design Since they’re so similar. It creates stories — and, heck, even the ads — a joy to see. Apple News is a whole lot more pragmatic, not that there is anything wrong with that. These are both fantastic apps for keeping you informed and up-to-date on the information.