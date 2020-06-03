- Advertisement -

3M N95 masks which are NIOSH-approved would be the most sought-after coronavirus face masks out there today, but you absolutely SHOULD NOT buy them even if you’ve got the opportunity to achieve that.

N95 covers created by major manufacturers like 3M are still in short supply and are urgently needed by health care workers .

EARLIER: Visit the CDC’s web page covering how to protect yourself from catching the novel coronavirus,

and you will find two essential notes regarding face masks.

First of all, you need to”cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face when about others.”

That means anytime you leave your home for any reason; you need to put on a mask.

But there’s another note right under there that’s equally as important:”Do NOT use a facemask meant for a health care worker.”

Even the CDC emphasized that point by placing the phrase”not” in all caps.

This is crucial since there is still a massive lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) at hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Though these courageous people are risking their lives each day to treat coronavirus individuals and keep us all alive,

there are still individuals out there who are buying up N95 face masks and selling them to the general public at massively inflate prices.

The main point is you don’t need an N95 face mask

As long as you practice social distancing and good hygiene by washing your hands anytime .

you reach an object or surface in public (best-selling hand sanitizer with the exact same formulation as Purell is in stock currently at Amazon),

you are going to be okay with routine 3-layer face masks such as those top-sellers out of Jointown.

They’re only 60cents each, plus they do a fantastic job.

That said, there are certain higher-risk situations where it’s excellent to have even greater security,

like riding on public transportation, flying on an airplane, or visiting a physician’s office.

Now, you have a rare opportunity to buy the best of the top on Amazon.3M is among the top face mask manufacturers in the world,

and it’s famous for its N95 face masks and bigger plastic respirators.

However, 3M makes KN95 face masks as well, and one of the most well-known versions is in stock at this time on Amazon.

This rarely occurs, and they are likely to sell out shortly, which means you’ll want to rush if you want some.

While only N95 face masks are NIOSH-approve,

Zthe organization now has a official collection of non-approve covers that were tested for their efficacy .

The”95″ at N95 and KN95 means the masks filter at least 95 percent of tiny particles,

and if you head over to this NIOSH page, you will see that 3M 9502+ masks totale between 97.27percent and 99.17%.

That’s among the best efficacy of all of the covers you’ll find listed on that page.

3M 9501, 9501+, 9502, and 9502+ are all the same masks, but they’re manufacture at several factories.

These 3M face masks come available and available on Amazon so you can pick up a 5-pack for $27.50.

That’s just $5.50 per cover, and it’s a portion of that which vendors are charging on eBay for comparable masks.

These will sell out soon, however, so hurry, or you will miss them.