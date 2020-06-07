2020 iPhone All Shocking Leaks And Rumours Till Now

- Advertisement -

Apple in September will unveil the new iPhone 12 Series in 2020. iPhone 12 Models

will come with the LiDARScanner feature that Apple added in the 2020 iPad Pro models.

Four iPhones, New physical design5.4″, 6.7″, and 6.1″ sizes, Triple-lens 3D camera, All OLED displays, 5G connectivity, A14 chip. Rumors hint that the 2020 iPhones to be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max if Apple follows the same naming pattern, that they used for the 2019 iPhone lineup.

The 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras while the 6.7-inch iPhone and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras and a higher price tag. All iPhones 12 series are expected to feature OLED displays.

iPhone 12 series could feature a new TrueDepth camera system that cuts down on the size of the notch on the front of the display, and there are leaks and rumors of a 3D triple-lens rear camera setup that uses a laser to calculate depth information for objects in the room, improving both AR capabilities and photography. This is likely to be the same as the LiDAR Scanner in the 2020 iPad Pro.

In 2020 Apple will introduce 5G support in there iPhone 12 series, allowing the new iPhones to connect to 5G networks that are much faster than 4G LTE networks.

WSJ: iPhone 12 Models Will Launch This Year, But Mass Production Hault Back a Month

Apple is planning to launch its own iPhone 12 Series this season, but mass production of these devices is going to be held by around a month on account of this global CoronaVirus catastrophe, based on The Wall Street Journal. The rumor claims that Apple is also cutting the number of iPhones it intends to make in the second half of the season by as many as 20 percents.

Design:

Slightly larger camera lenses

Slightly lower power button

One less speaker hole on right side of the speaker grille

Smart Connector-like input on the right

Thicker antenna lines at the side for the support of 5G

SIM tray relocated to the left side of the device

Colors:

As per the rumor hint that the iPhone 12 series could come in light blue, violet, and light orange, along with other colors.

One of the leaks suggests that at least one of the iPhone 12 series may come with a new navy blue finish. Apple launched a new midnight green color with the iPhone 11 Pro lineup.

ProMotion Technology

Leaks from Samsung leaker “Ice Universe” on Twitter have suggested iPhone 12 series could feature a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate. Apple already uses ProMotion technology in its iPad Pro lineup, So it isn’t too farfetched to believe that the technology could be extended to the iPhone in the long run. The iPad Pro versions do but use LCD screens and not OLED displays such as the flagship models that are iPhone.

5G Connectivity:

In 2020, Apple intends to transition back to Qualcomm modem chips instead of Intel chips, using Qualcomm’s 5G technology in its own iPhone series. Each one the iPhones expected in 2020 will utilize 5G technologies, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The X55 5G modem chip of Qualcomm will be featured by all four iPhones.There are two kinds of 5G systems — mmWave (faster and limited in range) and sub-6GHz (slower but broader spread) and there could be some differences in which countries support that specifications.

MmWave 5G technology will be limited to major cities and urban areas due to its range, while 5G networks in suburban and rural areas will utilize the technologies Kuo considers iPhone versions with mmWave and sub-6GHz support will be available in main markets such as the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, and Japan, while in some other nations, Apple may offer iPhones with only sub-6GHz connectivity.

Apple and Qualcomm are working collectively to access Qualcomm’s 5G technologies into an iPhone. Apple generally simplifies finalized modem hardware 18 weeks before the launching of a brand new iPhone.Apple may be planning to use Qualcomm’s modems but not the RF backend components of Qualcomm because of timing constraints, which may potentially impact wireless rates, though we’ll have to see how the execution of Apple plays out to know for certain.

Antenna

Apple is using Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem processor in its 5G iPhones, but Apple is planning to layout the antenna module which will accompany the chip itself. Apple reportedly ”balked” at the design of Qualcomm’s antenna since it ”does not fit into the sleek industrial design Apple wants to in there iPhone 12 series.” Apple is working on its own antenna module.