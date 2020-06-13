13 Reasons Why Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast Details And All The Major Updates

- Advertisement -

13 Reasons Why is one of the most amazing shows on Netflix. The time it was released in 2017 for the first time on Netflix.

July moon productions and paramount television produce the series. This teen drama mystery combo has been very famous over Netflix in recent times.

The series revolves around a high school friend who took her life after being psychologically and sexually harassed at her school and lacking support from her family. Later on, a box of tapes recorded by the girl is found in which she describes the reasons behind moving forward with such a terrible step.

Season 4 cast

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla

Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis

Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley

Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker

Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

Devin Druid as Tyler Down

Grace Saif as Ani Achola

Josh Hamilton as Mr Jensen

Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen

Miles Heizer as Alex Standall

The final season of 13 Reasons Why is just as strong and powerful as the first three seasons of the show, including many of the same topics, including physical assault, death, and being abusive. A lot of it can be hard to watch if you’ve encountered similar trauma if you are a soft-hearted person. Honestly, most of this season of the show is hard to see even if you haven’t. If you’re concerned about how these storylines might hit you, it’s essential to know what to expect. Ahead, we’ve summoned out the most triggering moments from each episode, so you can choose to skip them. There are also warnings at the commencement of each episode to serve as a warning of what’s to come.

There is an AIDS-related death in this episode, bound to drugs and sex work. There are various scenes in which dead characters return, either in dreamlike chains or illusions. These characters have records of sexually assaulting different characters on the show.