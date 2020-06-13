13 Reasons Why Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast And All The Major Update

- Advertisement -

Another American teen drama web television series has become quite popular amongst the youth worldwide. This television web series is based on a novel of the same name written by Jay Asher. Brian Yorkey has developed the series for Netflix.

The production companies for this successful web tv series are July Moonhead Productions, Kicked to the Curb Productions, Anonymous Content, and Paramount Television Studios. CBS Television Distribution has distributed the show.

Netflix was quite confident regarding the success of the series. Season one of 13 Reasons Why hit the screens on March 31, 2017. The fans and the critics widely praised it. Stars in the season 1 also received nominations for best actress-television series drama. Season 1 consisted of 13 episodes.

The series was renewed for season 2 a month later, in May 2017. The second season of the show was released on May 18, 2018. However, it couldn’t impress the audience the way it should have. Fans criticized the season 2 of the show. However, this criticism didn’t stop Netflix from renewing the series for a season 3. The show was renewed and was released on Netflix on August 23, 2019. The same month the series was renewed for a fourth season.

13 Reasons Why season 4 release date

Season 4 of the show will be the final season. The show will not be renewed for another season from now on—however, season 4 of 13 reasons why has already been premiered on Netflix. The show was broadcasted on June 5, 2020. This show is a must-watch if you like the teen-drama series.

13 Reasons Why season 4 cast

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Brenda Strong as Nora Walker, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams and many other well-known artists are a part of the season 4 of 13 Reasons Why.

Season 1-3 had 13 episodes each. However, season 4 of the show has 10 seasons only. The overall review of the series is a positive one. The show is on our must-watch list.

