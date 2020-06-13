Home TV Series Netflix 13 reasons why- season 4 latest news, release date and more
TV SeriesNetflix

13 reasons why- season 4 latest news, release date and more

By- Aryan Singh
13 Reasons Why has seen tremendous growth since the time it was released in 2017 for the first time on Netflix. Fans have gone gaga over the series since the time it was released. A total of 3 seasons have been broadcasted on Netflix till now. The series is based on a novel written by Jay Asher in 2007 of the same name.

The series is produced by July moon productions and paramount television. This teen drama mystery combo has been quite famous over Netflix in recent times. The series revolves around a high school friend who took her life after being mentally and sexually harassed at her school and a lack of support from her family. Later on, a box of tapes recorded by the girl is found in which she explains the reasons behind moving forward with such a horrendous step.

The first season of the series was released on March 31, 2017. Due to the initial success of season 1 of the show, the series was renewed for season 2 in May 2017. Season 2 was released on Netflix on May 18, 2018. Similarly, the third season of the show was released on August 23, 2019. Due to its success, the show has again been renewed for season 4.

Season 4 release date

Season 4 has been renewed by Netflix the same month season 3 was released. The release date for the new season has also been decided. The show is set to premiere on Netflix on June 5, 2020. However, this is going to be the last season for the show. So fans will no longer get a new season of thirteen reasons why.

Season 4 cast

The cast for the show is as written below.

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley and many other well-known artists.

Aryan Singh


