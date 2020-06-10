10 best porn apps for Android And ios

Looking for secure 4K and 1080p HD porn programs can be a bit tricky. You wish to get all sorts of erotic literature, hentai games, porno movies, and much more, but you do not wish to pick up viruses or malware on your mobile phone.
For you, we’ve put all of the best porn apps available within this list and tested them to ensure there is no surprises inside.
1.XNXX (Free HD Video Porn App)
The XNXX app is a no-nonsense download that gets you straight into the action, without the need to register or create an account.
- Fully Free
- Lots of Different Scenes
- Established Brand
- Simple to Use
- No Downloads
- No Privacy Features
XNXX
2.AIO STREAMER (Free HD Porn Videos)
The All In One Streamer Porn App (AIO Streamer Porn App) is an ad-funded app that brings together full-length scenes from some big-name porn scene studios.
- Fully Free
- Lots of Different Premium Content
- Downloads Allowed
- Privacy Features
- Ad-funded
AIO STREAMER
3.PORN TIME (Free HD Video Porn App Downloads)
PornTime uses P2P technology to connect you to a world of free full-length porn movies – whether or not it’s legal where you live may be a different question.
- Free
- Good Movie Filters
- Great Selection of Full Movies
- No Privacy Option for Changing App Icon
- Sometimes You Don’t Want Full Movies
PORN TIME
4.MELONDREAM (Porn Image Neural Network)
Super hot, but images only – no videos or any other content. You’ve always wanted an AI-driven porn app though, right?
- Free
- Novel AI approach
- Constantly Updating Picture Set
- Discreet (ish) App Icon
- Images only
MELONDREAM
5.PORNHUB (Free & Premium HD Video Porn App)
Pornhub is new to pretty much no-one! But it does have a native Android porn app that’s simple to use – and free.
- Free
- Chromecast-compatible
- Integrated Video Player
- Can Lock App
- You Need to Pay for Highest Resolution Videos
- No Integrated Download
PORNHUB
6.PERFECT GIRLS (Free & Premium HD Video Porn App)
Perfect Girls is another free streaming porn app, though there’s a Premium option too that brings higher-resolution scenes.
- Free Option
- Chromecast-compatible
- Integrated Video Player
- Can Lock App
- You Need to Pay for Highest Resolution Videos
- No Integrated Downloads
PERFECT GIRLS
7.PLANET PRON (Free & Premium HD Video Porn App)
Planet Pron is another great free streaming porn app, with a Premium option, which also has a personalizable stream feature.
- Free Option Available
- ‘Amateur Showcase’
- Personalizable Stream
- Decoy App Icon Option
- You Need to Pay for Highest Resolution Content
PLANET PRON
8.YOUPORN (Free & Premium HD Video Porn App)
YouPorn is a big name porn site that
offers a native app download no longer offers a native app download – it does have an optimized mobile browsing experience though. The original summary of the native YouPorn APK remains below.
- Free
- Easy to Find & Filter Scenes
- Huge Catalog
- Community Features
- Privacy Features
- No Downloads
- Some Older Scenes Didn’t Stream Properly
YOUPORN
9.ANDROID PORN APP – APA – (Free HD Video Porn App)
Android Porn App (APA) has a whole bunch of videos to watch, but you might get a little bored of the ads.
- Free
- Lots of Videos
- Integrated Webcam Options
- No Browser History
- No Downloads/Offline Viewing
- Lots of Ads
ANDROID PORN APP
10.PORN XO (Free HD Video Porn Streaming Site)
WHILE THE REST OF THE PORN APPS in this list have been native mobile APKs, we’re including the PornXO mobile site option here for a few reasons – namely because you can use it even if you have a crappy connection, as there’s a low-bandwidth version of the mobile site too.
- Free
- Playlist Feature Is Good
- Low-bandwidth Version Available for Slow/Limited Data Connections
- Leaves Browser History You Need to Delete
- No Offline Viewing
PORN XO